News from Yongzhou Daily (Reporter Cheng Dandan) On January 7, the 2023 Spring Festival Transport will arrive as scheduled. At 9:00 in the morning, the number of people in the waiting hall, ticket office, waiting room, and passenger exit channel of Yongzhou Railway Station increased significantly compared with the past.

In 2023, the Spring Festival Railway Transport is expected to send about 300,000 passengers, which is basically the same as the same period last year, and the average daily passenger delivery is expected to be about 7,500. This year’s Spring Festival travel, Yongzhou Railway Station will continue to deepen the “Shun’s Love” service, launching a service package with “Love Service Hotline, Love Service Team, Love Service Desk, Love Service Card, Love Service Channel” as the main content, to create safety for the majority of passengers , Orderly and warm Spring Festival travel journey.

During the Spring Festival travel season, Yongzhou Railway Station runs an average of 54 pairs of scheduled trains per day, with 6 pairs of temporary trains before the festival and 7 pairs after the festival. The transportation capacity in the direction of Guangzhou, Shanghai and Changsha is relatively sufficient.

At 10:00 in the morning, the reporter came to Yongzhou Bus Station. At the entrance, the reporter saw that the passenger flow had also increased compared with usual. The waiting hall and the exit were crowded and orderly, but the increase in passenger flow was not obvious. Relevant management personnel of the station told reporters that now that living conditions are better, the number of passengers who choose to take high-speed rail and self-driving cars is increasing year by year, and those who take cars are generally more short-distance passengers. This year’s Spring Festival transport has added shuttle buses from Yongzhou to Guangdong, Fujian, Changsha and other places to ensure the smooth flow of Spring Festival transport.

The reporter learned from the Municipal Transportation Bureau that the 2023 Spring Festival travel season will be from January 7, 2023 to February 15, 2023, a total of 40 days. It is estimated that the city will complete 2.5321 million passenger trips, an increase of about 8.67% year-on-year, of which about 2.0349 million passengers are transported by road, an increase of about 11.4% year-on-year; 130,000 passengers are transported by water, an increase of about 7.7% year-on-year; 358,000 passengers are transported by rail , basically the same as the same period last year; Yongzhou Lingling Airport is expected to guarantee 138 flights and 9,200 passengers, a year-on-year decrease of about 49.2%.