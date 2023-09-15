The start of the annual general assemblies of Hayel Saeed Group companies

Yamanat – Special

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Hayel Saeed Anam & Partners Group, Abdul-Jabbar Hayel Saeed, welcomed the shareholders and owners of the group’s companies in the Yemen region and representatives of official institutions, appreciating the efforts of the employees of the group’s companies in the field of work despite the challenges and difficulties that the country is witnessing due to current events and their repercussions on the general performance of the group’s companies and others. From private sector companies in Yemen.

This came during the opening of the ordinary and extraordinary general assemblies meetings of the group’s companies in Yemen, in the presence of the Managing Director of the Yemen Region, Nabil Hayel Saeed, the Chief Operating Officer of the Group, Shawqi Ahmed Hayel, and the CEO of Legal Affairs and Compliance in the Yemen Region, Mahmoud Shaarawi.

The Chairman of the Group’s Board of Directors reviewed the financial reports of the Group’s companies for the period ending December 31, 2022, and the reports of the companies’ auditors, for approval by the shareholders in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant authorities.

Earlier this week, the Department of Legal Affairs and Compliance launched in Sanaa the business sessions of the general assemblies of the group’s companies in Yemen, with broad participation from the group’s executive business leaders, chairmen of the companies’ boards of directors, shareholders, and representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in accordance with the provisions of the Yemeni Companies Law. The group is scheduled to continue holding its annual meetings for the rest of the companies in the Yemen region in Aden Governorate during this September, according to the agenda approved by the Board of Directors.