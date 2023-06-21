The start of the Inter-Madrasa Sports Championship competitions

Peshawar (Mashreq News) Inter Madrasas Sports Championship has started in Peshawar Sports Complex, more than 800 religious madrasas students of affiliated districts are participating in 5 different games in the games. The games were officially inaugurated by Korak Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Sardar Hasan Azhar Hayat.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Sports Captain (Rtd) Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Sports Zum Zilla Pir Abdullah Shah, Director Operations Azizullah, AD Admin Imranullah and other important personalities were also present on the occasion.

Under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the sports competition between the affiliated religious madrassas for the second time started in Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar.

On the occasion of the opening ceremony, all the players of the merged districts presented a march past, while the children of Khyber district performed a wonderful PT show and received a standing ovation from the spectators in the ground.

Games include cricket, football, volleyball, tug-of-war and recitation competitions. Cricket competitions will be held at Islamia College Ground, football event at Tahamas Khan Stadium, volleyball, tug-of-war and recitation competitions will be held at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar, the competitions will continue for four days.

