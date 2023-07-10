The start of the registration process for the National Fine Art Competition

Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi

The Qatari Al-Qannas Association announces the opening of registration for the National Drawing and Fine Arts Competition, which will take place on the 29th and 30th of this month in the Qatari tent in the Lions Garden space in the city of Larache.

The aforementioned association has developed a number of models of pictures to be redrawn according to the artist’s choice and submitted them on the 29th of this month to be presented to the jury headed by the plastic artist “Mohamed Aghsay”, in order to present them for deliberation and choose the best three paintings to be crowned with the title of the competition.

The models of works designed to be redrawn and embody their details by young Moroccan plastic artists include pictures of Qatari falcons and others of the Emir of Qatar accompanied by the falcon, in order to introduce the Qatari Arab traditional heritage, and its association with the surroundings of its environment, through the brush of Moroccan plastic artists.

Regarding this competition, Ahmed Al-Baridi, director in charge of media and communication at the Qatari Al-Qannas Association, confirmed that the latter is keen to pay attention to the common Arab heritage between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Morocco, and to preserve it by launching a number of sports and artistic competitions aimed at introducing the Qatari cultural heritage in Moroccan circles and simulating it with the Moroccan heritage. And that is through falconry on a sports day that it organizes in the city every year, coinciding with the Moroccan people’s celebration of the anniversary of His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne of his blessed ancestors.

Al-Baridi added that the culture of purebred falcons that characterizes the State of Qatar is also sponsored by Morocco, and this confirms the common aspect between the two countries in this intangible cultural heritage, and the association is keen on its development throughout the year in the Kingdom through its participation and sponsorship of a number of similar activities in the regions And several cities in the Kingdom of Morocco.

It is noteworthy that the national competition for fine art, which the association is watching over, is taking place within the framework of the partnership it brings together with the Abdel Samad El Kanfawy Association, to revitalize the heritage, cultural and sports aspect of the festival that the latter organizes every summer in the city of Larache under the title: Larache International Festival of Culture and Heritage

