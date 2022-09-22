Li Qun said that the Han Chang’an City site is an important landmark of Chinese civilization and a human cultural heritage with world influence and multiple values. In recent years, the State Administration of Cultural Heritage and the Shaanxi Provincial Government have insisted on developing and protecting while developing, and have achieved remarkable results in promoting the construction of the special zone. We must thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on cultural relics work and the important instructions of his important speeches on visiting Shaanxi, actively implement the new era of cultural relics work guidelines, and coordinate the efforts of all parties to continue to increase archaeological research under the framework of the cooperation agreement. and scientific and technological innovation, actively serve the improvement of people’s livelihood, break the shackles of the system and mechanism through deepening reform, mobilize the extensive participation of social forces, promote the high-quality development of the Han Chang’an City National Grand Site Protection Special Zone, and contribute to finding a road to the protection and utilization of cultural relics in line with national conditions” “Exploring Xi’an” and “Shaanxi Experience”.

Zhao Yide said that the convening of this joint meeting fully reflects the importance and support of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage on the work of cultural relics in Shaanxi. In recent years, Shaanxi has thoroughly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on cultural relics work and the important instructions of his important speeches on visiting Shaanxi, continuously optimized top-level design, solidly promoted archaeological research, continued to strengthen activation and utilization, and the protection achievements benefited more people. The protection of the city site has achieved phased results. Shaanxi will resolutely shoulder the major political responsibility, do a solid job in the protection of cultural heritage such as the Han Chang’an City Ruins, and defend the “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenance” with practical actions. Relevant provincial departments and Xi’an City should adhere to the guidance of systematic planning, strengthen protection, display and utilization, explore integrated development models, and create high-standard demonstration models for the protection and utilization of large sites. It is necessary to further establish and improve the communication and docking, multi-party cooperation, element guarantee and supervision implementation mechanism to ensure the implementation of the various tasks of the “Agreement on Cooperation and Joint Construction of the Han Chang’an City National Great Site Protection Special Zone”. It is hoped that the State Administration of Cultural Heritage will continue to support and help Shaanxi to develop and construct the Han Chang’an City National Grand Site Protection Special Zone, and jointly promote the protection and utilization of the great site in Shaanxi to a new level.

Guan Qiang, deputy director of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, Fang Weifeng, secretary-general of the provincial government, member units of the joint meeting mechanism for the protection and utilization of cultural relics of the province, and responsible comrades from Xi’an attended the meeting.(Reporter: Mu Jialiang)