the State property publishes new tenders for concessions

L’State Property Agency has published a new tranche of tenders for the concession of state-owned properties as part of the activities related to Network Projects, complex initiatives for the regeneration of public heritage of cultural, identity and landscape value, for the economic, social and culture, characterized by strong identity elements.

A few days after the start of the trial of tenders dedicated to the third sector, the Agency is proposing 4 new assets under concession or lease for enhancement for a maximum of 50 years individuals able to take charge of their recovery, reuse and good management.

It’s about the fort Catona – former ammunition depot a few kilometers from Reggio Calabriaincluded in the system of Umbertine forts of the Strait, which is part of the network of forts and fortifications (link to announcement) and of former barracks of the Guardia di Finanza in Bova Marina (Rc) included in the residence network (link to announcement). Still among the historic houses in Lombardy, the building of the old prisons in Vigevano (Pv) e l’former hydraulic toll booth in Mantua included in the Paths and Paths Network, dedicated to the buildings distributed along the cycle-pedestrian and historical-religious paths (link ai bandi).

Within the same network, the Agency has also published a tender for a well in free concession in Piazza Brembana (Bg), the former national shooting range (the link to the announcement).

The announcements are published in the “tenders and auctions” section of the site agenziademanio.it, there is time until 12.00 on 27 November 2023 to present the offer. In addition to the tenders, it is possible to view all the supporting documentation: the guides to the concession/lease tenders for valorisation and free use, a guide to the Pef, the Network Projects – Italy Country Value dossier and the presentation sheets of the assets.

The project proposals must contain a technical offer (weight 80% for exploitation and 100% for free use) whose qualitative elements of evaluation will be three: hypothesis of recovery and reuse, return for the territory and environmental sustainability and energy efficiencyand an economic-temporal offer (weight 20% for valorisation) whose quantitative elements will be fee and duration.

To date, there are a total of 46 properties of the Network Projects that the Agency has entrusted in concession and another 8 are in the awarding phase. Over the years, innovative projects have been selected capable of rethinking the use of unused public assets, ensuring their protection and public function through new activities – hospitality, cultural, recreational, sporting, monitoring, discovery and promotion events territory, linked to the promotion of art, culture and local products.

A splendid example is the lighthouse of Punta Imperatore in Forio d’Ischia (Naples), historic building which in the 1930s welcomed Lucia Capuano, the first woman keeper of a lighthouse, today redeveloped and open to the public starting next Saturday 8 July. The Agency has entrusted it to the Floatel GMbH group, winner of a previous tender, for its enhancement and use according to a lighthouse accommodation model that respects the landscape and the environment.

The company specializes in the recovery of lighthouses and pays the State an average annual fee of around 75,000 euros for an investment of over 600,000 euros made for the renovation. Floatel has built a Lighthouse Hideway with 4 rooms and a restaurant, a pedestrian path that allows direct access to the sea, restored the path that leads from the top of the promontory to the lighthouse, reclaimed the area restoring the original environment and has planned initiatives aimed at promoting the area in collaboration with public bodies, universities and local associations.

published: 06/07/2023

