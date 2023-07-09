Home » The state says, “The poor will pay the price of the raise to the officer, the pensioner”


Economist Selçuk Geçer summarized what has happened in the economy in the last week as follows: Selçuk Geçer said that Turkey is bankrupt, and that the budget deficit reaching 1.5 trillion liras will be collected from the public. “They increased the VAT of bread and all the products you buy by 2 percent. This is the inflation effect of 4-5 points,” he said. Regardless of income class, everyone, low-income, middle-income, rich […]

