The state will allocate more than 600,000 million dollars for the public force

The state will allocate more than 600,000 million dollars for the public force

The Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, announced that the well-being policy of the armed forces will be launched next May, which aims to evaluate the role of the armed forces through “well-being guidelines aimed at improving and strengthening the quality of life and leadership development of all its members”

The minister emphasized that, to ensure the good service of each military, infant or police officer, the government must also ensure a dignified life in all areas of their future, for which reason the food goal has increased by 57.8% this anus. 10,581 pesos in 2022 to 16,691 pesos in 2023.

Flexible and standardized literacy, primary and secondary education programs are also implemented throughout the country to improve the educational level of soldiers and marines, since, according to research, more than 80% of those in uniform would be ready to graduate. “Currently, 26,741 or 26 percent of the 72,892 professional soldiers in the Army do not have a bachelor’s degree; 473 of the 6,521 Marines do not have a bachelor’s degree. So we are going to pretend that with an investment of 10 billion pesos we can implement programs to win this situation,” the minister emphasized.

Minister Velásquez explained that part of the budget increase will be destined to increase the Caja Honor 1 liter part of the housing subsidy of the Ministry of Defense and strengthen the infrastructure, health centers and entertainment centers. Good news for our audience.

