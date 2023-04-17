The state will contribute to the purchase of a new laptop for schoolchildren – you can also apply for a contribution for your child

The Ministry of Investments, Regional Development and Informatization (MIRRI) of the Slovak Republic in cooperation with the National Coalition for Digital Skills and Professions of the Slovak Republic (Digital Coalition) launched a new aid scheme for families with school-age children. For the first time in history, more than 152,000 primary and secondary school students can receive a financial contribution of 350 euros for the purchase of a new laptop or tablet with a keyboard. We bring you a summary of key information about the Digital Pupil project and the possibilities it brings.

Tens of thousands of pupils will receive contributions this year

The goal of the Digital Pupil project is to equalize starting positions and support equal access to education among students, regardless of their socio-economic background. The aid is therefore primarily intended for five groups of students – all first-year students in secondary schools can receive a grant for the purchase of a new digital device this school year, including first- and fifth-year students in eight-year high schools and first-year students in a five-year high school. The state will also support pupils and students from a socially weaker environment, as well as from households that do not exceed 60% of the median income.

How can the contribution be obtained?

Students and their legal representatives can apply for a grant for the purchase of new digital technology until the end of June. The condition for obtaining a contribution is filling out the registration form at www.digitalnyziak.sk. The digital coalition currently records more than 40,000 registered pupils in the systems. “Registrations are increasing every day. In order for students to be able to start working with their devices as soon as possible, it is necessary for the state authorities to verify the registered data and confirm their entitlement to the allowance in the shortest possible time.” continues the chairman of the Digital Coalition, Mário Lelovský. MIRRI, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, gradually started to verify the data of pupils and their legal representatives, whose registration takes place via www.digitalnyziak.sk. The students could have the first devices at home already at the beginning of May.

What kind of device can a student purchase with the use of a digital contribution?

The facilities must first of all be suitable for home preparation for studies, but also for possible distance studies. The choice of device type/brand is up to the students and their parents. The priority is a laptop or tablet with a keyboard. However, it is necessary that the hardware meets the technical specifications:

the device must be manufactured at least in 2022 and later,

a display with a minimum resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels,

at least one physical port for connecting peripherals,

a physical (hardware) Slovak keyboard as part of the device or connectable through the device’s physical ports, or wirelessly,

cursor control function, built-in or connectable through the device’s physical ports or wirelessly (mouse, touchscreen, touchpad, etc.),

built-in camera, speakers and microphone,

Wi-Fi connection functionality,

interface for the possibility of connecting to mobile data services – for example, a built-in SIM slot or the possibility of connecting a modem for a 4G network.

Can the digital contribution also be used for software or additional accessories?

Yes. The subsidy can be applied to software and training, as well as to additional goods such as a mouse, keyboard, webcam, etc., but the condition is that these goods must be part of the delivery of equipment that meets the other defined parameters.

It is not possible to claim the allowance for the purchase of white or consumer electronics, game consoles, mobile phones, audio systems, televisions and the like.

The national project with a total value of 65.4 million euros is financed from the Operational Program Integrated Infrastructure from priority axis 7 Information society, which is in charge of the Ministry of Informatization and serves to digitize the country. All information about the post can be found at www.digitalnyziak.sk.