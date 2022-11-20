Home News The statue dedicated to the writer Carlo Sgorlon has been inaugurated in Udine
The honor of removing the veil that covered the statue of Carlo Sgorlon fell to the youngest of the family, the 14-year-old great-granddaughter Azzurra Sgorlon, while the emotion of finding the writer a stone’s throw from “his” library was shared by all present and then by the many passers-by who, waiting for the license plate, recognized him and stopped for a selfie. A long applause greeted the work of the sculptor Calogero Condello commissioned by the Municipality of Udine to commemorate the intellectual from Friuli. «We felt it was right to dedicate a statue to Sgorlon – underlined the mayor Pietro Fontanini – who was a great novelist and wrote many books, some even in Friulian, through which he let his love for the land shine through. Sgorlon felt the roots of him and attended the Joppi library assiduously because he loved to read up before writing so he spent many hours reading and studying. He is a writer known all over the world who has won many prizes and awards and has contributed to making Friuli known too with his works. We – he added – are proud to remember him and I want to invite everyone to read his novels ». (Petrussi video productions)

