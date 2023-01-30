Home News The statue of Qin Hui in Hangzhou Yuemiao was smashed 9 times. Tourists are still not relieved: Experts say that venting anger should not be violent – ​​yqqlm
The statue of Qin Hui in Hangzhou Yuemiao was smashed 9 times. Tourists are still not relieved: Experts say venting anger should not be violent

The kneeling statue of Qin Hui and his wife in Yuewang Temple also attracted many tourists, and everyone whipped the statue one after another. The movie “Man Jianghong” became the box office champion of the Spring Festival, making Hangzhou Yuewang Temple a popular place to check in. There is also a reminder of “no spitting” hanging on the statue. Over the past 800 years, it has been recast nine times due to frequent beating and damage, but it is always smashed by people.

There are many similar incidents. For example, on January 29, in Zhoukou, Henan Province, according to an eyewitness Mr. Wan: At that time, he saw the elder brother rushing towards the gate with a latte, and the surrounding tourists all walked away. At that time, the elder brother invited tourists to participate, and finally returned it to Yue Fei. Bye bye, I think my eldest brother is a mild-mannered person.

Is it really appropriate for such behavior? Some media commented that it is worth thinking about whether people still need to take off their shoes and beat them to express their attitude towards history and vent their anger after nearly a thousand years.

As for taking off shoes and slapping, since people already know that this is an “uncivilized behavior”, there is no need to continue. What is civilization, at least from a small point of view, is to reduce unnecessary displays of violence, and there is no need to lose dignity in public places.

See also  How is the sinicization god of the once folk game doing now? --Fast Technology--Technology changes the future

Think about it carefully, whether it is Yue Fei or other people with lofty ideals, in essence what they defend is civilization. We have finally come to today and entered the modern society. Those civilized values ​​and behavior patterns should always be adhered to.

