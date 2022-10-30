Source title: The steel structure of the main bridge of the Yongding River Bridge is completed. It is expected that the sixth ring road of Jingxiong Expressway will be open to traffic by the end of this year.

Photographer/Reporter Huang Liang On the morning of the 30th, on the Yongding River, more than 300 workers were working on the construction site of the main bridge of the Yongding River Bridge on the Jingxiong Expressway. The concrete structure and steel beams of the bridge were installed simultaneously. According to the introduction of China Railway Jingxiong Company, yesterday, the steel structure of the main bridge of the Yongding River Super Bridge of the Jingxiong Expressway Control Project was completed. Recently, the construction of the Yongding River Bridge is progressing smoothly. The Jingxiong Expressway (Beijing Section) project undertaken by China Railway Investment and managed by China Railway Investment Group, and the Yongding River Super Bridge Project constructed by China Railway Shanghai Engineering Bureau can be described as double happiness, that is, the processing and manufacturing tasks of the steel box girder and steel arch rib of the main bridge of the bridge. It was all completed on October 20, and the middle-hole steel beam was successfully closed on October 26. On October 30, at the construction site of the Yongding River Super Bridge, floating cranes and transportation ships were busy, and sections of steel structural members were hoisted above the Yongding River. On the other side of the steel structure production base, the steel structure components of different sizes used for the construction of the main bridge have been processed and are waiting to be hoisted. Wang Yingbin, chief engineer of the Jingxiong Expressway Steel Structure Branch of China Railway Shanghai Engineering Bureau, introduced that the Yongding River Bridge of Jingxiong Expressway adopts a flying swallow-type mid-support arch bridge structure. The main arch span is 300 meters, the highest point is as high as 75 meters, and the main beam width 48 meters; the arch rib and main beam of the bridge are designed with steel structure, and the steel consumption is about 22,000 tons. "The main arch rib of the bridge adopts the variable cross-section treatment from quadrilateral to pentagon, forming a twisting effect like twisting a twist, creating a unique and novel space special-shaped curved surface structure. Compared with ordinary structures, this special-shaped structure requires precise computer drawing. , each steel structure segment used for hoisting and even the steel plate on the steel structure segment is different." Wang Yingbin said. The processing and manufacturing of the steel structure of the main bridge is the key to the construction of the project. Whether the processing and manufacturing of the steel girder segments can be completed on time to ensure the erection of the steel girder nodes of the main bridge position determines the construction period of the main bridge and the construction progress of the whole bridge. From November 20, 2021, the first round of steel box girder floor assembly was completed to October 20, 2022, and the last round of steel box girder segment assembly was completed. It took 11 months for all steel structure processing and manufacturing tasks to be completed, which is the goal of opening to traffic. The successful realization has laid a solid foundation. The whole bridge has 60 steel box girders, 42 steel arch ribs, 12 arch rib beams, 12 wind braces, and a steel consumption of about 22,000 tons. Cui Genqun, safety director of China Railway Investment Group and secretary of the Party Committee of China Railway Jingxiong Company, introduced that, except for the control project of the Yongding River Bridge, the main nodes of Jingxiong Expressway are basically completed. It is expected that the city boundary to the sixth ring road will be open to traffic by the end of the year. The Beijing-Xiong Expressway is a fast passage from Beijing to Xiongan. It is expected that after the entire line is opened to traffic, the driving time from Beijing to Xiongan will be shortened from two hours to one hour. With the construction of the Yongding River Bridge, Fangshan District will accelerate its integration into the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei integration, enjoy the dividends brought by the Xiong'an New District's relief of non-capital functions, and promote deep integration with other regions, thereby driving Liangxiang University Town, high-end With the development of various functional areas of the manufacturing base, the ancient land of western Beijing is about to enter the fast lane of rapid development. At the same time, with the completion of the Beijing-Xiong Expressway, it will be of great significance to improve the external backbone road network of Xiongan New Area, build a one-hour traffic circle in Beijing-Xiong, and serve the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei transportation integration process.

