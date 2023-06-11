The stopper unlocked the final with a sensational pass. Manchester City were unusually vulnerable against Inter

Good morning,

the final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan, according to many, should have been unequivocal, Gareth Bale predicted a 5-0 victory in favor of City. Bookmakers had odds of four for a draw, almost seven for Inter to win.

It wasn’t the best game of the season, it was obvious that both teams are nervous and they have around 60 competitive games behind them. In addition, Manchester City’s best player Kevin De Bruyne was injured in the first half.

When Lautaro Martínez didn’t punish a huge mistake by Manchester City’s defense, things only went downhill for Inter. The match was unlocked by stopper Manuel Akanji with a world passport, and when Lukaku stood in the worst place he could a few minutes later, one thing became certain from the Slovak point of view – Milan Škriniar will not leave for PSG as the winner of the Champions League.

You can find the clips on the UEFA website, where you just need to register.

We always provide a summary of the events in the morning after each Champions League knockout match. You can also receive it by e-mail.

The winner of the Champions League was no longer needed in Dortmund

Manuel Akanji was placed on the list of unwanted players before this season at Borussia Dortmund, who may be looking for a new team. When Pep Guardiola chose him in Manchester City, it was a surprise. However, he was only supposed to be a backup defensive plan.

But the Swiss played brilliantly, so Guardiola was looking for a place for him on the pitch throughout the season. He played in the middle, on the left and on the right and finally the coach preferred to make John Stones a defensive midfielder so that Akanji could be on the pitch.

He thus played almost 50 matches.

And he was also a key player in the Champions League final. In the second half, he initially missed a pass from a teammate. However, goalkeeper Ederson did not understand Akanji’s intention and thus found himself face to face with Lautaro Martínez. However, the Inter Milan forward did not convert the huge chance.

However, in the 68th minute, Akanji took the ball, playing together with the rest of the defensive line higher and higher. Manchester City pressed the pitch and Inter barely got beyond his half in the second half. He pressed intensively and played well on the edges. At this moment, the Swiss did not shoot desperately like in the first half.

He did something for which Guardiola will surely thank him for the rest of his career.