The stork is waiting, in Belluno only yesterday the first parts of 2023

Mirror of the times. In the hospital of the capital of a province in full demographic crisis, the first storks of 2023 landed only yesterday. At 3.27 was born Luis Gjinaj, son of Vilson and Juana, a couple residing in Sedico, while at 9.05 Areej Khiyar was born, to the delight of mother Hanane and father Abdelghani, from Valle di Cadore.

Areej Khiyar di Abdelghani and Hanane Basry, di Valle di Cadore

Not just storks. Yesterday the Forestry Carabinieri from the Biodiversity department also arrived at the hospital, with Brigadier Walter Mariz and Dr. Monica Sommacal, who brought gifts dedicated to the theme of the environment and biodiversity to the young patients of the Pediatrics of Belluno. Today we repeat with the Recreational Circle of the Belluno Firefighters who in the afternoon will accompany a witch full of gifts who will arrive at the department with the ladder truck: the firefighters will help her to enter through a window from where she will then donate the socks brought in the pannier. For members of the club it is a time to remember Luigi Calligaro, an old friend of many epiphanies, and thank the new “Befana”. And the supermarket chain Kanguro for the support.

