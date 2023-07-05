The storm even flooded parts of a hospital

“It poured like rain for an hour,” reported a woman from Himmelberg on Tuesday evening. The forecasts of the meteorologists have come true. They had issued a severe weather warning for parts of Carinthia. There were reports of hail from Villach.

Canals could no longer hold the water masses – streets were flooded, underpasses were under water. On the southern motorway, car drivers sought protection from the hail under bridges. Heavy rain is also reported from the Glan and Gurk valleys. Lightning struck a tree near Glodnitz.

Underpass in Villach is under water © klagenfurt_elite

According to the state alarm and warning center (LAWZ), several fire brigades were deployed in Carinthia shortly after 8 p.m. Around 9 p.m., the thunderstorm cell also reached the provincial capital of Klagenfurt. The first sirens wailed there at 9:15 p.m. There was already a heavy thunderstorm near St. Michael in the Lavanttal in the afternoon. The fire brigade had to move out there because water had penetrated a residential building.

Around 8 p.m., the L46 Teuchen Landesstraße in Innerteuchen, municipality of Arriach, district of Villach, was muddy due to heavy rainfall. In addition, there were small-scale mudslides on municipal roads in the municipal area of ​​Arriach. The clearing work was carried out by the FF Arriach, the FF Laastadt and employees of the Villach Roads Department.

Flooded cellars in Klagenfurt © FF Viktring/Stein

In the LKH Villach there was water ingress on three floors. Alexander Scharf from the main fire station in Villach: “There was massive water ingress on three floors. The water literally ran through the ceiling and then stood on the floor.”

Parts of the Villach LKH were under water © HFW Villach

Together with the FF Vassach, the HFW Villach was able to repair the damage in a three-hour operation, according to Scharf. The water had to be pumped out. Hospital operations were temporarily restricted.

Clean-up work in Moosburg © FF Moosburg

Between 8:00 p.m. and 8:40 p.m., the underpass in the area of ​​the B83 Ossiacher Zeile was completely closed due to heavy rain, as it was impossible to drive on the road due to the increased water level. Several police patrols and the main fire station in Villach were deployed. The immediate roadblock and the diversion of the vehicles were carried out by the police officers. Two stuck vehicles were also pushed out of the water by the HFW Villach using manpower. The vehicles were picked up by a towing service. Nobody was injured in the incident.

According to the state alarm and warning center, more than 124 operations were recorded in total, with 41 fire brigades with more than 650 forces deployed in the storm.

Countless flashes in the night sky © Johanna Höbling

200 households further without electricity

The heavy thunderstorms have also led to disruptions in the power grid. More than 1,000 households were affected on Tuesday evening. According to Robert Schmaranz, head of network management at “Kärnten Netz”, 200 households are still without electricity on Wednesday morning. Affected are Zedlitzdorf near Gnesau, Reggen near Feldkirchen, Ochsendorf near Pischeldorf and Oberwinklern. “The problem this time is not so much fallen trees as massive lightning strikes,” says Schmaranz.

Hail in the Draustadt © klagenfurt_elite

The outlook

More thunderstorms are also forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Only then will the weather in Carinthia become more stable. The start of the holidays in Carinthia will be midsummer, promises Andreas Demel from “Ubimet”. Temperatures above 30 degrees are expected on Sunday. Thunderstorms then remain the exception.