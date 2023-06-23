The story behind CINAT, Colombia’s volunteer rescue organization

CINAT risk prevention experiences

There are several rescues and aid provided by the volunteer organization, but only five are the most remembered in the history of Colombia.

First of all, it is found the earthquake of the Eje Cafetero in 1999an earthquake that It affected the departments of Quindío and Risaralda. there, the CINAT led the direction of relief brigades in the earthquake, coordinating search efforts for the survivors, rescuing and providing transit accommodation for the victims. There were 68 people intervened in emergencies. The coverage of this disaster is perhaps one of the most remembered by the country, which witnessed the participation of hundreds of Colombian volunteers who joined the social cause.

Second is one of the events where the volunteer organization gave 100% in their search for rescue. SIt deals with the terrorist attack on Club El Nogal in February 2003, which was caused by the strong explosion of a car. With the support of volunteer rescuers, the rescue of a minor under 15 years of age, María Camila García Mugno, was achieved. The young woman was buried by the rubble of said Club. This work was led by Captain John Alexander Galindo Vega as Operative Director of CINAT.

Also: Jennifer Pedraza of the anti-establishment marches to Congress

After carrying out various rescue and disaster prevention tasks, CINAT was called to train the firefighters and lifeguards who were guarding the celebration of the 2014 Soccer World Cup in Brazil. Being this rescue operating system cataloged by FIFA as the best guard in security issues.

A year later, during the Nepal earthquake in 2015, where the CINAT brigade members left for Kathmandu to provide humanitarian aid together with other volunteers in the country, attending a high average of 1200 people in health issues of the capital. This fact made the famous Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson protagonist of the movie ‘Earthquake in San Andres’, make public the recognition of the CINAT organization, thanking them for their work to maintain the integrity and life of humanity.

In addition, it happened in the year 2016, where the organization attended to relief work in Ecuador, together with the Ecuadorian Navy and Firefighters.

The history of eventualities that CINAT has faced is long, but the organization has always stood up in the name of Colombia and even more so with the preparation to prevent risks and educate the new generations on rescue strategies.

Additionally, CINAT participated in the construction of the National Volunteer System in Colombia, together with Law 720 of 2001 and its regulatory decree 4920 of 2005, which by democratic vote remained within the coordinating committee of the National System.

Representative flag of the CINAT organization

Bright colors represent the flag of the National Circle of Technical Assistants. Each of them has its own description within the organization, By joining them, they create a symbol of protection for humanity.

The white color represents attention in Health and Peacehe green symbolizes ecology and citizen security, the color red fire prevention and extinguishing and finally the color blue represents the vehicular and pedestrian traffic guidelines.

The CINAT name is already recognized in several cities and for different state and private organizations. this has been typecast as the new National Institution for first aid, accompanied in its humanitarian work to the Colombian Red Cross and the National Fire System.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

