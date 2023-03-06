Eight days ago, the name of Diana Patricia Cuello Padilla, 47, became news due to the way she was found dead inside her home located on 7C street in the Divino Niño neighborhood of Valledupar.

His body lying face down and in a high state of decomposition did not warn the authorities of the violent death that was later confirmed by the Institute of Legal Medicine.

Diana Patricia Cuello had been attacked indiscriminately by a blunt brick-type element until her skull was smashed.

A COMPLAINT

The homicide surprised the inhabitants. The woman seemed to have no problems with anyone. However, EL PILÓN learned from relatives that Diana Cuello had denounced her former partner for breach of trust because she allegedly sold him a motorcycle without her consent.

The man would have harassed the woman for money and, later, to end the relationship.

“Since December she didn’t want to live with him anymore because he cornered her for money, she had received money and it was so much that she had to pretend that she paid the money to a lawyer because the guy wanted to spend it,” he said. the relative of the victim.

Diana Cuello lived with her mother in La Nevada, but decided to move alone to the Divino Niño neighborhood.

Since then, a man known as Diana and about whom little is known also came to sit at the house.

THE FIND

According to initial versions, it seems that Diana Cuello was murdered by a person known for the conditions in which she was found.

“She was in a cheeky jacket and a top, and besides, the one who commits the crime leaves, closes the patio door, the house door, and takes the keys,” added the relative under anonymity.

In addition, they took material objects from the property.

The last time the family had contact with Diana Cuello was on February 23, that is, about two days before the body was found.

The mother, noticing that her daughter Diana was not responding to WhatsApp messages and that her cell phone was turned off, asked a friend to go look for her at her house.

Thus, when the citizen arrived, she found the curtains open and a strong odor that bothered the neighborhood. She called the police and they found the body.