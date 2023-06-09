The story behind Marina Granziera, the sports journalist for Gol Caracol

The arrival of Marina Granziera on Caracol TV

She remembers that around that time she met who would be her husband. In fact, they already knew each other from school in Colombia, however, they resumed contact through social networks and gradually built their love story. On his visits to Miami they saw each other and consolidated their courtship. A year later, with a solid relationship, they wondered about their future project and their long-distance relationship.

The foregoing encouraged Marina Granziera to send resumes to the media in Colombia, she sent many, until one day, Darío Fernando Patiño, director at the time of Noticias Caracol, responded by email: “I received a resume from you , I would like to talk to you”. She, at that exact moment, was in the country visiting her boyfriend. That same afternoon she looked for a better quality blouse to take on the interview and bought whatever newspaper she found to soak up the local news.

It went very well for him, Darío Fernando Patiño told him that he wanted him to meet Javier Hernández Bonnet, sports director, but he was just in the Bolivia vs Colombia match for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers in Brazil, he would return in two days, but She already had a flight to Miami the next day. Given this, Marina bet everything and stayed.

He met Javier Hernández Bonnet. Upon her arrival, she was received by Ricardo Orrego, who told her: “Everything will be fine” and so it was, she passed the filter with Javier Hernández, however, he told her that at the moment he had nothing to offer her, but to keep in touch to evaluate future opportunities.

“Everything was so perfect that not even my parents believed me. Because I had come to Colombia to visit my boyfriend and the email from Darío Fernando Patiño just arrived, exactly. Then the Javier Hernández thing happened and I was very shocked with the precisionion of everything”, assured Marina.

Marina began to travel more often and kept in touch with Javier Hernández with whom she exchanged greeting calls. One day, in one of her sporadic communications, she told him: “Marina I have an opportunity to work in the London Olympics (2012)”.

“That call was in April and the Olympics were in July. He asked me if I was interested. Of course I was interested. With all the attitude I had, I was going to solve anything. I accepted and resigned from Telemundo, returned to Colombia and started in a shift that was very hard but taught me great things, I would go in at 2:00 in the afternoon and leave almost at 1:00 in the morning”.

The rest is history. From there, Marina began working on the team of the renowned sports journalist Javier Hernández. Later, when Blu Radio was born, she was offered to be the producer of the sports space of that radio medium. Marina, she had never done radio and she didn’t even know the names of the country’s soccer players, but with the proactive attitude that characterizes her, she learned them in a matter of days. She studied a lot, she soaked up the country and sports that she had never evaluated, such as cycling, and for 11 years, with work and effort, she has built a benchmark career in national journalism.

Marina divides her life between the love of her family, her daughter, the passion for sports, the daily learning of her profession, languages ​​and fame, which does not keep her up all night, but which does feel like a reward for her effort. Her Brazilian accent still comes out, but she says: “pailas” and “de una”, she considers herself one more Colombian and hopes to continue contributing and doing sports journalism until life catches up with her, because that passion is inexhaustible in her .