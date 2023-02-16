After 30 years of recording vallenato classics, Carlos Vives returns with a story that, when he was very young, touched the heart of maestro Rafael Escalona, ​​leaving him with sad memories, Valledupar being the epicenter.

Escalona at the time related it as follows. “I had a friend named Jaime Orozco and we both ended up with our girlfriends. That hurt a lot, but he was able to forget, but I didn’t. It is a story that pains me to remember because it is very sentimental. From that fact the song was born.”

Now, for the artist Samario, to return to the joys sung by folklore alongside his Compadre, King Vallenato Egidio Cuadrado and his group La Provincia, is the best way to let off steam and magically in a second go from sadness to sadness. happiness, earning the best dose of musical vitality.

‘La historia’ is a preview of the musical production that will be released on April 19 under the title ‘Escalona: it had never been recorded like this’, which will bring the following songs. ‘The story’, ‘Carmen Gómez’, ‘The Ford car’, ‘La mona del Cañaguate’, ‘El villanuevero’, ‘La nostalgia de Poncho’, ‘Jaime Molina’, ‘Bad luck’, ‘The banishment of Simón’, ‘La golondrina’, ‘El pirata’ del Loperena’ and ‘El testamento’. In addition, the Bonus track, ‘Answer to the Brazilian’ by the composer Armando Zabaleta.

Carlos Vives agreed to tell about this new project. “The Escalona series was the beginning to enter the vallenato world that I met through my father Luis Aurelio in Santa Marta, where memorable parties were held at home. Since that time I keep in my soul those beautiful songs that I interpreted in the series and now I take them looking at that path, proposing a new formula with different instruments. I feel good recording vallenatos and more by maestro Rafael Escalona”.

This work includes the theme ‘Answer to the Brazilian’. Carlos Vives with emotion taking the biggest flight, he said. “The composer Armando Zabaleta many years ago brought my father a cassette with the aforementioned song so that I could record it for him. He recommended it to me. The time has come to fulfill the promise ”.

The notebook

Carlos Vives told a story taken from the trunk of memories, when he started the project, remembering that in the Escalona series, his partner Egidio Cuadrado had a notebook where the lyrics of most of the maestro Escalona’s songs were.

The odyssey to rescue him began until it was learned that Dina Luz, Egidio’s sister and who was a partner of Rafael Escalona, ​​had been guarding him for many years, whom he met at a party in Villanueva, La Guajira. He made three songs for her.

In the notebook were the appropriate verses to carry out this musical commitment that has the precise notes, the stories of yesterday full of longing and mainly the soul of that man who tried to build a house in the air, leave the best testament where he recorded a walk , complain because a monkey had proposed to end his life, feel the nostalgia for Poncho Cotes and even cry when he wrote a song for his friend Jaime Molina.

Everything is a synthesis that is pulling the memories of those years where now the charm is dying and even the love that escaped from the heart is lost. Escalona himself had already indicated it in the best way. “I love the one who loves me and I forget the one who forgets me.” There is no improvement worth. “Thanks to maestro Escalona for these beautiful songs,” said Carlos Vives.

In that area of ​​the province, the truck called ‘María, the bandit’ appears, which was owned by the teacher Escalona, ​​the same one that was used for the video of the song ‘La historia’, whose name was given by the Mexican song by Jose Alfredo Jimenez.

In this regard, his son Clemente Pachín Escalona, ​​who contributed with the loan of the old 1967 Ford truck, noted. “What an immense joy that Carlos Vives returns to record those memorable songs. About the song that is playing, my dad told as much as he could and I never knew the name of the protagonist that withered his heart. The good thing was that she portrayed her pain well ”.

Escalona with his noble heart conquered the world of love where many times he did not land as he wanted, but he left the record in a song where an accordion or a guitar made him the second.

song recordings

The song ‘La historia’ has been recorded by different singers such as Alberto Fernández, Pedro García, Peter Manjarrés and Penchy Castro.

Also in the album 100 years of vallenato by Daniel Samper Pizano and Pilar Tafur, it was recorded by Adolfo Pacheco and the Vallenato King Miguel López.

Without forgetting that the maestro Rafael Escalona himself in 1993 at the request of the composer, researcher, writer and music producer Félix Carrillo Hinojosa, recorded the aforementioned song with his voice. That musical work called ‘Vallenateando’ where two songs by maestro Escalona appear, was recorded at Ingeson’s studios in Bogotá, located at that time on Calle 99 with Carrera 7A. On that occasion, more than five thousand records were sold.

Return Escalona

The songs of maestro Rafael Escalona return with a new dress in the voice of Carlos Vives, who knew how to give it the necessary nuance, first on television, and now putting all the feeling into it until you feel the breeze from Patillal when a kite lifts your heart.

From that deep wound that that love caused to the teacher Escalona, ​​that story remained where his suffering is repeated in the midst of the solitude of goodbye and the pains of the soul, having a blank sheet as an ideal accomplice.

Go ahead Carlos Vives so that with his singing the world continues to know the story of maestro Escalona, ​​who left an immense legacy that will never die.

By John Corner Vanegas

@juanrinconv

