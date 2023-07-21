the story of a family that lost their lives in La Guajira

A trip without return was the one made by a married couple who died in the tragic traffic accident registered last Tuesday at kilometer 53, a road that leads from Riohacha to Mingueo, in the department of La Guajira.

July 18 will be a date remembered by the entire population. It was the day that eight people lost their lives and nine were injured just when a tractor-trailer hit a minibus where students from the Seine were also on the move.

Andrea Catalina Ruiz Rondón, was a young dreamer, with a gift of service and always willing to work for her community, her reference was Mother Teresa of Calcutta; and her partner Jairo Malo Coronado, was a member of the Wiwa indigenous ethnic group, who loved social service; They both met at the New Horizons seminar in Fusagasugá, about seven years ago. “For seven years, not only were they the happiest beings on earth, but they radiated that happiness to us and to all those who moved close to them, they had that virtue, they knew how to spread love to others,” explained Nidia Rondón, Andrea Ruiz Rondón’s mother.

Jairo Malo Coronado was from another region. Despite having been a Wiwa, he decided to embark on a new course and left the Sierra to go to Valledupar to study, and to further his vocation of service. He moved to the capital of the country where she met whoever was his sentimental partner for so long.

The love of service

The story of Andrea and Jairo continued in Mingueo, a corregimiento in the municipality of Dibulla. There they decided to get married, study and earn the respect and admiration of the entire population. He carried out a Bible study and soon became an evangelical pastor.

Both were consecrated on a spiritual level, they had two children, one of them also lost his life in the middle of the sinister road that marked all the inhabitants of the region.

Friends, relatives and those who knew this couple mentioned that: “Their beautiful children loved them like nothing in the world, she was an excellent mother and he was an extraordinary father, with incomparable children who were emerging as promising beings in society,” added the relatives.

Meanwhile, Nidia Rondón, mother of Andrea Catalina, leaned on her husband in the midst of her lamentation, in the morgue of the Institute of Forensic Sciences of Legal Medicine in the city of Riohacha, while she received her daughter’s body. “The fatality of the tragedy took the life of Jairo, his 2-year-old son and Andrea Catalina, but it could not erase the immense love that they had sworn to each other and that accompanied them until death, that love is represented in the four-year-old girl who, although without parents, is the most beautiful sprout of love that we are going to cultivate,” he explained.

It should be remembered that the following died in the traffic accident: Jairo Malo Coronado, Yoleidis Paola Pushaina Bouriyu, Luz Mery Castillo García, Nicolasa Ortiz Gutiérrez, Marialix Gómez Gómez, Jorge Isaac Acosta Bolívar, and a child under 2 years of age.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

