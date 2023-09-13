The story of Agudelo 888, the DJ who accompanies Karol G

“For me as a DJ, it will always be a dream come true to work with great artists, I feel very grateful to Karol for inviting me again to this Mañana Se Bonito Tour, and to be able to bring a lot of happiness and perreo to the thousands of people who will be in each stadium. I am also happy because this is a great opportunity to continue inspiring new generations of DJs to achieve their dreams.“, comments Agudelo 888 to KienyKe.com.

Daniel Agudelo, better known as Agudelo 888, is the fastest growing DJ in the urban genre in Colombia, named Urban DJ of the year in the Colombia Urban Nucleus Awards 2020has also been nominated twice for the prestigious Nuestra Tierra Awards 2022 and 2023 in the category of Best DJ Artist/Electronic Dance Producer and for two consecutive years, for Best DJ of the year, at Premios Juventud, which recognize the best of Latin music in the world. He is also the creator of one of the most popular brands within the reggaeton scene called #PuestosPalPerreo by Agudelo 888with which he has managed to establish a difference and win over his followers.

From several Live Session DJs on his social networks, he immediately jumped to appear on large stages in Colombia and around the world, participating in global and internationally renowned events such as the Baja Beach Fest 2021, Neon Party, ‘Bichota Tour’ by Karol G and EDC México 2023.

Agudelo 888 currently stands out for being one of the urban DJs in Colombia in achieving such relevant international recognition that he is positioned as one of the most sought-after emerging talents in the Latin market; He has participated in shows by great artists such as Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Karol G on his Strip Love Tour through the US.