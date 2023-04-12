A photograph of the year 2019 in which the community leader Alfonso Medina poses receiving recognition for his social work, next to famous Vallenato music artists such as Poncho Zuleta and Jorge Oñate, reflecting the path of effort he had in search of general well-being in Valledupar.

A cause that, judging by the news archives, he was proud to lead while serving as president ofe Community Action Board of the Villa Jaidith neighborhood, south of the city, but who also possibly claimed his life on Monday night.

No one prevented the tragedy. The little light on a street served as the perfect setting for an armed man who approached Alfonso Medina to shoot him, just a few steps before he entered his home located on the 12th block of Villa Jaidith.

The three bullets hit the chest, abdomen and right arm of the community leader who collapsed on the street in the eyes of the community.

He was transferred to Eduardo Arredondo Diaz Hospitalbased in San Martín where a few minutes later they reported his death.

The clock said 6:50 at night. And the news of his death spread across the city as a warning signal to community action organizations that recognized Alfonso Medina as an uncomfortable leadership for some and beneficial for others.

“Everything lies in defending and not being silent in the face of the injustices that exist at the municipal, departmental and national level. Let this murder of our friend and colleague not go unpunished, who for years the only thing he dedicated himself to was loving his work”, asserted Mayerli Camelo, president of the Community Action Board of the Chiriquí neighborhood.

Alfonso Medina in 2019 received recognition for his social work from the authorities.



COMPLAINTS

Alfonso Hernando Medina, 68 years oldduring his activism he frequently denounced the irregular works and the lack of management to cover basic needs, but the most recent ones were associated with the invasion of land in the neighborhood, especially in the session areas.

This widespread problem in other neighborhoods such as Chiriquí has ​​been one of the reasons why community spokespersons have been threatened by individuals.

“We feel quite violated by the municipal and departmental administration because it does not offer us the protection that we manifest daily with our work. I practically fear for my family, for my life, because we have no support of any kind for more rights to petitions or complaints that have been manifested “Camel added.

However, the authorities have not determined whether these motives are behind the murder of the community leader.

“We are reviewing with the Prosecutor’s Office and suddenly there are no formal threats, but an issue of intimidating situations or some properties is manifested, let’s say it is one of the hypotheses, we are evaluating and doing the investigations. As progress is made, we will be able to provide more clarity on the facts.”, stated the Colonel Luis Exberto Leon Rodriguez, Commander of the Cesar Police Department.

Alfonso Medina, born in Bogotá, managed to manage several projects in his neighborhood such as the Andrés Escobar mega-school, as well as humanitarian aid.

His success was partly due to the inexhaustible spirit with which he was always observed by constantly entering the City Hall facilities, participating in political meetings and socializing issues with the community.

In those scenarios it was common to see him with a folder under his arm, a microphone in his hand and summoning the local press.

his voice many timess was the protagonist to make complaints before the media such as EL PILÓN, Radio Guatapurí and Cacica Stereo, among others.

THERE IS A REWARD

The administrative authorities, for their part, held a security council with the Departmental Government Secretariat, the National Police and the Army in Valledupar.

Among the measures is a reward of up to $70 million for the inhabitants who deliver information about the murderer of Alfonso Medina.

THE LEADERS

Meanwhile fear and desolation seizes community spokespersons who ask for greater guarantees to carry out their work.

“Today we express the dissatisfaction that there is as social leaders and on behalf of Valledupar with the death of Alfonso Medina. We repudiate this tragedy that mourns the community action that loses a leader and the family loses a father, a son and a brother. He is a person who had always ensured well-being with his Villa Jaidith Community Action Board ”, said Armando Rincones, president of the Asocomuna Dos of the city.

The inhabitants, in rejection of the crime, convened for this Wednesday, April 12 at six in the afternoon, a vigil in the Alfonso López square.