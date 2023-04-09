School music teacher Frane Selak was alternately called by the Croatian mass media a very lucky person, then a very unlucky person. Judge for yourself: he had to survive seven terrible accidents, and at the same time managed to avoid death every time.

Selak’s misadventures began in January 1962, when a train to Dubrovnik carrying a music teacher derailed and fell into an icy river. As a result of the tragedy, 17 passengers died. Selak suffered only a broken arm and minor cuts.

A year later, when Selak was flying from Zagreb to Rijeka, the doors of the plane suddenly opened and some of the passengers were literally thrown out of the plane. Then 19 people died. However, Selak somehow managed to land on a huge haystack. He ended up in the hospital with minor injuries.

In 1966, the third accident occurred. The bus that Selak was traveling in crashed and fell into the river. Four people died, but the teacher managed to survive again.

In 1970, Selak was already behind the wheel of a car when it suddenly caught fire. But he managed to get out of the car before the gas tank exploded. Three years later, another of his cars caught fire again, causing the man to lose most of his hair.

In 1995, Selak was hit by a bus in Zagreb, but this time he suffered only minor injuries. The following year, during a trip on a mountain road, Selak, having miraculously avoided a collision with a truck, jumped out of the car, grabbed a tree and was able to watch his car plunge into a chasm and explode 90 meters below.

In 2003, 81-year-old Selak won $600,000 in the lottery…

