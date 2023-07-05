the story of Saakashvili, whom Zelensky calls Putin’s prisoner

All those who saw the video transmission from the hospital in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on Monday as part of the court hearing in the case of those accused of abuse of office were left in shock. They did not recognize the person in the footage. Georgian ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili (55) lifted his shirt at one point to show his bone-thin body, with his ribs sticking out.

As a result of his hunger strike, which he is holding in protest against imprisonment, he lost weight from over one hundred kilograms to sixty. Britain’s Guardian wrote that he looked like “a ghost of his former self”.

“You can see it, the man is dying,” Massimo D’Angelo, the US lawyer for the former Georgian president, told Politico.

“I will not be broken by imprisonment,” Saakashvili said, adding: “I will be actively involved in Georgian politics.”

Saakashvili already declared in April that he was systematically tortured, both physically and mentally. He claimed there was evidence of heavy metal poisoning in his body. He called himself a political prisoner and blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his situation.

Georgian authorities say he is receiving adequate medical care.

Russian soldiers in Georgia in 2008. Photo – Andrej Bán

Hate “Lilliputian”

The pro-Western Saakashvili was president from 2004 to 2013. He came to power through the so-called Rose Revolution, winning 96 percent of the vote. He had ambitions for his country to join the EU and NATO. This led to a confrontation with Russia, which invaded Georgia in August 2008. The war was fought over the separatist region of South Ossetia, which, like Abkhazia, has been controlled by Moscow through puppet regimes since 1993.

Russia occupies about twenty percent of the territory of Georgia, similar to Ukraine.

Saakashvili accuses his successor, pro-Russian oligarch Bidzin Ivanishvili, of having him arrested in 2018 on Putin’s orders. He despised Saakashvili, during the war he declared in an interview with the astonished French President Nicolas Sarkozy that he wanted to “hang him by the balls”. Saakashvili, who is a head taller, owed him nothing and called him a “Lilliputian”.

Disputes are still ongoing about which side had a greater share in the summer war in 2008. After shelling his villages from the territory of South Ossetia, Saakashvili ordered to restore the constitutional state by all means. Russia was only waiting for that, its troops stopped up to 60 kilometers before Tbilisi.

The fact is that long before the war, separatists with the support of Russia provoked Georgia. In September 2007, Saakashvili announced in New York during the UN General Assembly that a Russian colonel who commanded an armed sabotage group had been shot dead in the forests between Abkhazia and Georgia. The Russians have so-called peacekeeping troops in the area, but they clearly side with the Abkhazian and South Ossetian separatists in the conflict.

A conversation at half past two in the morning

I have personal experience with Saakashvili. Together with a colleague, we interviewed him during the ongoing war on August 21, 2008 for a week at an unusual time – at half past two in the morning. Before that, it was followed by the BBC and the Wall Street Journal, and then other foreign media. At the time, the president claimed that he slept four hours a day.

Saakashvili’s words regarding today’s Russian invasion of Ukraine sounded almost prophetic.

