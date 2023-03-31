Hello, in today’s MediaBriefing you will read:

how tabloids harm people with mental illness;

fake pictures of the Pope went viral;

experts call for a pause in the development of artificial intelligence

and other important media and internet news.

Amanda Bynes is a teen movie star from the first decade of the millennium. A few days ago, she was seen walking around Los Angeles naked and alone.

She hailed a passing driver, told him she was in the middle of a psychotic episode, and called 911 for help. She was then taken to a nearby police station and treated.

However, the American tabloid interpreted the event differently, writing that she was “found” naked and “locked up” in a psychiatric hospital.

These reports were subsequently translated by some Slovak media, for example:

Plus: Actress Amanda Bynes was found naked on the street: Today, the beauty is a WRECK! She ended up in a psychiatric hospital

Actress Amanda Bynes was found naked on the street: Today, the beauty is a WRECK! She ended up in a psychiatric hospital Tops: The actress had to be locked up in a psychiatric ward: She ran around the streets confused and naked!

The actress had to be locked up in a psychiatric ward: She ran around the streets confused and naked! Life: The famous actress was found naked on the street: The once beautiful blonde is a human wreck!

The famous actress was found naked on the street: The once beautiful blonde is a human wreck! Interez: She was found naked and wandering the streets alone: ​​The popular actress from famous films is again in the hands of psychiatrists

The actress’ fans and mental health experts have warned that such framing of the message is harmful.

Why it matters: Bynes has admitted to having bipolar disorder, and the media has been detailing her struggles for years.

Several point out that the language used by the tabloid in describing the other event was inappropriate. Journalists should have appreciated that the actress correctly assessed her condition and that she needed help, which she called for herself. This is not always easy in such situations, and therefore it would be appropriate to highlight it. Buzzfeed and indy100, for example, covered the topic.

Insensitive articles humiliate the actress and rob her of her human dignity. Moreover, they stigmatize mental problems. Asking for help is hard enough even without media attention.

More information: How the media portrays mental illness can lead to the spread of negative stereotypes. It can cause feelings of shame, trivialize problems or foster negative attitudes towards people with mental illness.

“Dangerous and stigmatizing language can affect how the community treats people who disclose their experiences with mental illness,” warned mental health experts back in 2020 in an article for The Conversation.

“More worryingly, negative media portrayals of mental illness can lead to self-stigma, in which the individual living with mental illness internalizes the attitudes of others. It can mean that people choose not to seek help, withdraw from social networks for fear of being stigmatized or discriminated against. This can lead to social isolation, anxiety and even worsening of symptoms,” they add.

What language should the media use? You can find a lot of useful advice on the Internet, here are the main principles:

Stigmatizing language should be avoided. Instead of expressions like mental patient, crazy, psycho or insane prefer to use the phrase person living with a mental illness.

prefer to use the phrase person living with a mental illness. Instead of words victim, sufferer or disabled it is better to write about a person who is being treated or has a mental illness. Because even life with a mental illness can be high-quality, happy and fulfilling.

it is better to write about a person who is being treated or has a mental illness. Because even life with a mental illness can be high-quality, happy and fulfilling. Instead of mentally ill, schizophrenic or anorexic it is better to talk about a person with a mental illness, schizophrenia or anorexia, because many other things define a person than just their diagnosis.

it is better to talk about a person with a mental illness, schizophrenia or anorexia, because many other things define a person than just their diagnosis. Instead of words mad or deranged label behavior as unusual or erratic. It is also not correct to talk about normal behavior, because we are different and there is no universal definition of what is normal.

It’s important to talk about mental health, but at the same time, everyone should be aware that words matter, too. Language is evolving, and if we already know that