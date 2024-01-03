The story of these twins who were born in different years

Twins Born Minutes Apart at Connecticut Hospital Ring in New Year with Different Birth Years

At Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, United States, a set of twins made a unique entrance into the world, being born just a couple of minutes apart but in different years. Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris of Hamden welcomed their baby boy, Seven, at 11:59 pm on December 31, making him the last baby born at the hospital in 2023. While his twin, Souli, arrived just minutes after midnight on January 1, 2024, becoming the first baby born at the hospital on New Year’s Day.

A photo released by the hospital shows the twins, both weighing six pounds, nine ounces, snuggled up next to each other on January 1. The hospital indicated that the family is well and “resting well” after the unexpected timing of the births.

This isn’t the first time twins have been born in different years, as in 2022, twins Alfredo Antonio and Aylin Yolanda were also born just minutes apart with different birth years. Natividad Medical Center, where the twins were born, stated that the probability of twins being born in different years is one in two million.

Their mother, Fátima Madrigal, said she thought it was “crazy” that the twins had different birthdays. The remarkable birth story of these twins has captivated the media and drawn attention to the uncommon occurrence of twins entering the world in different years.

