The Yahoo News portal brought the story of three Russian pilots who were lured by the Ukrainians to flee to Ukraine with their planes for a million dollars.

They promised them a new identity for their families as well. One wanted to elope with another woman instead of his wife.

Why it didn’t work and how much the Russian FSB knew about it.

Tear gas is being used more and more at the front. Its use in war is prohibited, but it is apparently also used by the Ukrainians.

Moderate advance of the Russians in Bakhmut.

The videos of the day show the Ukrainian pilot and the continuation of the beavers in the Ukrainian trenches.

The information in this text is a summary of events for Wednesday, March 29. The situation may be different in some places.

It was like this a year ago, when the Ukrainian parliament approved an unusual law. In it, he promised a considerable amount of money to Russian soldiers who desert to Ukraine even with heavy equipment.

For example, if Russian military pilots hand over a fighter or a bomber to the Ukrainians, they will receive a million dollars; if a helicopter, half a million. In addition, the law promised them and their families amnesty, a new identity and help with resettlement in a foreign country.

Despite the generous reward, there has not yet been a single case of a Russian pilot defecting to the Ukrainian side with his machine.

American journalist Michael Weiss from the Yahoo News portal has now written an article, according to which in at least three cases the Ukrainians were not very far from being able to convince the pilots. At least that’s what the Ukrainian version claims – the Russian version says that the Russians knew about the plan from the beginning and played a double game with the Ukrainians.

The journalist worked on the topic for weeks. He met a Ukrainian volunteer who previously worked in the IT sector and introduced himself as Bohdan. He and his group of volunteers, in cooperation with the Ukrainian secret service and special forces, communicated with three Russian pilots between March and June 2022.

He provided the journalist with the messages he exchanged with the pilots, as well as pictures of the machines they sent him.

Bohdan says that he himself found and contacted the three pilots. He was the oldest and most experienced Igor Tveritin (48). This pilot previously flew the Tu-160 supersonic strategic bomber, which can also carry nuclear weapons. He also served as a pilot in Syria.

During the war in Ukraine, he already flew a Tu-22M3 bomber and was one of the pilots who bombed targets in Mariupol. It is possible that he was also part of possible war crimes, since the Russians hit, for example, a maternity hospital or a theater full of civilians.

Bombardment of Azovstal by Tu-22 bombers.

The operation was risky and no wonder the pilot hesitated. “I don’t want to end up like Skripal,” he said, referring to the former Russian agent poisoned in Britain.

Bohdan tried to convince Tveritin by sending him thousands of dollars, which calmed him down. In return, the pilot sent him photos of his plane.

However, the plan had several pitfalls. First of all, he had Tveritin