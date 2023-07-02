The Straits Forum: 15 Years of Expanding Cross-Strait Exchanges and Deepening Integration and Development

The Straits Forum, a platform aimed at expanding cross-strait non-governmental exchanges and deepening integration and development, has successfully completed its 15th year. The event, which began in 2009, has become a vital space for promoting extensive exchanges between individuals from both sides of the strait and fostering cooperation. The forum was met with great enthusiasm and support from the public, and it has continuously added vitality to cross-strait exchanges.

The 15th Straits Forum was the largest cross-strait exchange event in the past three years, with thousands of Taiwan compatriots actively participating in various activities. The overwhelming support showcased the common aspirations of compatriots on both sides of the strait for peace, development, exchanges, and cooperation. The desire of reconnecting with relatives and strengthening familial ties cannot be stopped by any force, as stated by Song Tao, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

This year’s Straits Forum focused on expanding people-to-people exchanges and deepening integrated development, incorporating four major sections: forum conferences and youth exchanges, grassroots exchanges, cultural exchanges, and economic exchanges. A total of 51 different activities were held, providing a platform for individuals to foster friendship and enhance well-being.

One notable event within the forum was the “Village with the Same Name, Heart to Heart” networking event, where individuals from Taiwan visited villages in Fujian province that share the same name as their hometowns. This activity showcased the profound connection between compatriots on both sides of the strait and served as a testament to the notion of being one family.

Economic and trade exchanges and cooperation were also highlighted at the Straits Forum. The event served as a significant platform for promoting cross-strait non-governmental exchanges and encouraging collaboration. Over the past 15 years, the forum has attracted approximately 330,000 participants from both sides of the Strait, and more than 710 activities have been held, fostering a colorful movement of cross-strait exchanges.

The youth played a prominent role in the Straits Forum, with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply letter to Taiwanese youth from the previous year’s event serving as an inspiration. Many Taiwanese youths have found success in the mainland, capitalizing on the vast market and supportive policies. The forum aimed to provide more opportunities for Taiwanese youth by offering jobs, internships, and training positions. It also facilitated agreements in various fields such as rural revitalization, entrepreneurship, education, culture, and the financial industry.

The 15th Straits Forum successfully showcased the deepening bond and cooperation between compatriots on both sides of the strait. The event not only provided a platform for individuals to exchange and make friends but also elevated cross-strait cooperation to a higher level. The outcomes of the forum benefitted individuals on both sides of the strait and contributed to the national rejuvenation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

