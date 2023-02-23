Less than two months after the start of this year, in the department of Cesar there have been several homicides that, although they have occurred in isolated circumstances, have a similar characteristic: on the bodies the killers left a pamphlet.

The most recent case occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday at Carrera 8 with Calle 12ª in the Las Vegas invasion of the municipality of Aguachicasouth of Cesar.

At the site they found lying Joel Enrique Calderon Barrios, 32 years oldwith several gunshot wounds in the thoracic region and on top of a cardboard pamphlet whose message read: ‘AGC present’.

The community moved the young man to the Barahoja Hospital of the municipality where minutes later they reported his death due to the seriousness of the injuries. Staff of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office transferred the corpse to the morgue of that locality and was in charge of the investigation.

However, the incident occurred four days after the death of another young man who was also left with a pamphlet in the name of the AGC. This was identified as Daniel José Ramírez Sánchez, attacked with a firearm when he was at 24b street and 34th street in the Camilo Torres neighborhood of the municipality of Codazzi.

Authorities at the site seized a vanilla and the sign that read: ‘AGC present, by rat, it’s already good’.

At the beginning of February the turn was for the master builder Jhan Carlos Durán Arrieta, 36 years old. Although Durán was not left with a sign, his crime occurred, according to witnesses, after being named in a flyer.

THE PYLON learned from judicial sources that through writings they had announced ‘a cleaning in the town’.

THE AGC

Police Department Commander Cesar, Colonel Luis Exberto Leon Rodriguezspecified that the deaths are being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office independently and that for now there could be no talk of a war by a criminal group.

Las Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AGC would be the same armed group known as the ‘Clan del Golfo’ which interferes with micro-trafficking in Cesar.

Last year, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, this criminal structure was behind more than 20 homicides in the department for a drug dispute or settling accounts.