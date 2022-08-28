The reporter learned from the Ruzhou City Park Management that the “strange fish” suspected to be a crocodile gar found by citizens in the waters of Yunchan Lake had been caught on the evening of the 26th. It is understood that there are two “strange fish”. It has been confirmed that they are alien species of crocodile gar. The park management has carried out harmless treatment on them, and arranged for personnel to professionally disinfect the lake area.

In mid-July, the appearance of the “strange fish” aroused the attention of the relevant local departments, and the park management organized the force in time to round up the strange fish. “At first we organized personnel to use large-scale throwing nets for fishing, and later we invited a professional fishing team to use sonar positioning to find, but the alligator gar may have been disturbed and lurked.” Qi Li, the head of the park’s operation and maintenance management, told reporters . Subsequently, the park purchased a large purse seine for baiting and trapping, but nothing was found. Finally, the method of draining the lake was adopted. “As the operation and maintenance party, we have fully taken into account the impact of water level drop on water ecology. The five small lakes in the park are built according to the terrain, the water system is connected, and the five lakes are connected, which will not cause water waste.” Qi Li introduced .

Alligator gar is a carnivorous fish, and its nature is very ferocious. It will prey on native species in our country, especially fish in the water. The algae in the water that are used as food by fish will flood in large areas, and these aquatic plants will be in the water. The formation of the advantages of a single species in the waters may lead to the lack of oxygen in the waters, resulting in ecological disasters within a certain range. In addition, this exotic species lacks natural enemies, and all fish in the waters will be eaten. If there is a shortage of food, the alligator gar will even attack humans, which may cause personal injury.

Relevant experts here hope that the general public will not introduce, release or discard alien species without approval. The general public is especially reminded that it is illegal to release or discard alien species without approval, and if the circumstances are serious, criminal responsibility can be pursued.

(Headquarters reporter Tian Meng)