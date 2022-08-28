[Epoch Times, August 27, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) On August 27, the news of the capture of the “strange fish in the lake” in Ruzhou, Henan appeared on Sina Weibo. It attracted a lot of attention from netizens.

According to comprehensive land media reports, the “strange fish” in Yunchan Lake, Central Park, Ruzhou City, Henan Province, was caught on the evening of the 26th. A total of two, one female and one male, were confirmed to be the alien species “crocodile gar”. It has been harmlessly disposed of by the park management.

On the morning of the 27th, an arresting team member told Jimu News that at 12:00 on the night of the 26th, two crocodile gars, one large and one small, were captured.

He said: “When we were pumping the water almost, we entered the pipeline more than 100 meters deep to capture it, and the water level was less than one meter at that time.”

Ruzhou drains the entire lake within a month to catch fish

In mid-July, citizens of Ruzhou were walking around Yunchan Lake in Central Park when they found a “strange fish” about 80 centimeters in length. It was large in size, with a pointed mouth and long teeth.

The park management told a number of local media that they initially organized personnel to use large-scale throwing nets to round up the “strange fish”, and later invited a professional fishing team to use sonar positioning to find it, but it was unsuccessful. After that, large-scale seine nets were purchased for baiting and trapping, but nothing was found. Finally, the method of draining the lake was adopted.

It is understood that Ruzhou Central Park stretches for 7 kilometers from north to south, with a total planned area of ​​2.83 million square meters. The entire park has water running through it. It is 5.5 kilometers long from north to south. There are five lakes from north to south, with a total water surface area of ​​about 505,400 square meters. Meter.

The Yunchan Lake pumped this time is an artificial lake with a capacity of about 200,000 to 300,000 cubic meters and a water surface area of ​​300 mu.

On August 23, the Propaganda Department of the Ruzhou Municipal Party Committee stated that the lake was about to be drained, and the location of the “crocodile gar” was locked. At the same time, tens of millions of netizens watched online by catching “strange fish” live.

The live video shows that on the third day of the live broadcast on the afternoon of the 25th, no “strange fish” was caught. The staff of the relevant local departments and professional rescuers turned on mechanical equipment and entered the hiding pipeline of the “crocodile gar” to detect and arrest.

Many netizens questioned whether draining the whole lake to catch two fish was not worth the gain? !

It is understood that the “crocodile gar” grows in North America and is listed as an invasive animal in China. It is a carnivorous fish. It is ferocious in nature and lacks natural enemies. The fish in the water will be eaten. If there is a food shortage, the alligator fin Eels even attack humans.

Public reports show that Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian, Henan, Sichuan, Jiangsu and other provinces have records of the wild distribution of alligator gar.

Li Changkan, a biology professor at Zhengzhou Normal University, told the CCP’s “CCTV News” on the 26th that alligator gars are usually kept as ornamental fish in aquariums or household pets in China. Due to its rapid growth, some families could not afford to release it. The alligator gar caught this time is likely to be released artificially.

Ren Dapeng, director of the China Agricultural and Rural Legal Research Center, said that if exotic species are cultivated, they are not allowed to be released and discarded in the wild. According to the “Biosafety Law”, anyone who releases or discards alien species without authorization shall be fined not less than 10,000 yuan but not more than 50,000 yuan. Therefore, if you really can’t afford it or don’t want to keep it, you need to send it to the relevant departments, or do harmless treatment, and never allow it to be released or discarded in the wild.

