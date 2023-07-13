The Strasbourg Court Approves Extradition of Former Venezuelan Counterintelligence Chief to the US on Drug Trafficking Charges

Former Venezuelan military intelligence chief, Hugo Armando Carvajal, also known as El Pollo Carvajal, has been approved for extradition to the United States on drug trafficking charges by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Carvajal, who served under former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and current President Nicolás Maduro, had sought protection from the court, claiming that he faced the possibility of lifelong imprisonment without the chance of conditional release if extradited to the US.

The ECHR rejected Carvajal’s arguments, stating that he would have a fair trial and the opportunity to present his defense in a judicial system that upholds the rule of law. The court also noted that the imposition of maximum sentences in US federal proceedings is uncommon and that extenuating circumstances could be considered, allowing for the possibility of an appeal.

Carvajal had raised concerns about potential human rights violations and inhumane treatment if he were to be extradited. However, the ECHR cited previous jurisprudence on the matter, emphasizing that countries applying life imprisonment sentences must consider the reduction of the effective sentence based on significant changes in the prisoner’s life, such as rehabilitation progress.

In November 2021, the US embassy in Spain issued a verbal note clarifying that Carvajal, if sentenced to life imprisonment, would have the option to appeal, request a pardon, or have the sentence commuted to a less severe one.

Hugo Armando Carvajal arrived in Spain in March 2019 under a false identity and was subsequently arrested based on an Interpol warrant. The US had been seeking his extradition for alleged involvement in narco-terrorism and cocaine trafficking. Carvajal had previously evaded extradition in 2014 while serving as Venezuela’s consul in Aruba, thanks to his diplomatic status, but was expelled from the territory. In 2019, he was expelled from the Venezuelan National Assembly and accused of treason after recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.

Carvajal is currently being held in Madrid’s Estremera prison while awaiting extradition. The approval by the ECHR now paves the way for his transfer to the United States to face drug trafficking charges.

The news of Carvajal’s extradition approval comes amidst ongoing debates and divisions within Venezuela’s opposition on how to address disqualification efforts by the ruling Chavismo party. Additionally, an investigation has been opened in Argentina regarding possible human rights violations in Venezuela.

Further details of Carvajal’s extradition and the legal proceedings surrounding his case are expected to be released.

