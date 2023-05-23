Home » “The strategies that the Government is implementing do not seem to be working”: José Luis Magaña
"The strategies that the Government is implementing do not seem to be working": José Luis Magaña

“The strategies that the Government is implementing do not seem to be working”: José Luis Magaña

The economist José Luis Magaña spoke this Monday on the Platform program about El Salvador’s investment positions vis-à-vis the world, direct investments being those that directly impact the country.

“According to data from the Central Reserve Bank for the year 2022, foreign direct investment had a negative balance of $99.1 million dollars, which means that more people in the country decide to invest abroad”he stressed.

Magaña stated that the position of investment in the country is declining, that is, more investment came out than came in. For the economist, this is worrying data because there is disinvestment in the country.

It revealed that in the last quarter of 2022 in the agricultural sector there was a negative flow of 3.9 million dollars; on the other hand, in the electricity sector it did have a positive flow of 21 million dollars, while the commerce sector had a setback.

“In the fourth quarter there was a negative balance of investment in the computer sector of 39 million dollars, the strategies that the Government is implementing do not seem to be working”Magaña assured.

