





The strategy of strengthening the country and the army goes first

——Guidance on innovative development of military strategy

21. Why do you say that the scientific accuracy of military strategy is the greatest chance of winning?

President Xi pointed out that strategic issues are fundamental issues for a political party and a country. If the strategic judgment is accurate, the strategic plan is scientific, and the strategy wins the initiative, the cause of the party and the people will have great hope. Our military strategy has always served the realization of the strategic goals of the party and the country. It is a program for planning and guiding the construction and use of military forces. It is related to the overall situation of national defense and military construction, reform and military struggle preparations, the outcome of future wars, and our party. Consolidation of the ruling position and long-term stability of the country. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission have always adjusted military strategies in a timely manner in accordance with the central tasks of the Party and the state, the international strategic situation, and the development and changes of my country’s security environment, actively defused strategic pressures and risks, and created a favorable internal and external environment for the realization of strategic goals. .

The essence of military strategy is the strategy of war, and whether the military strategic guidance is correct or not depends on the outcome of war. During the Revolutionary War, our Party formulated a series of correct strategies and tactics according to the changes in the balance of power between the enemy and the enemy and the development of the war. From the agrarian revolutionary war to formulate the strategic guidance of “strategic retreat, lure the enemy into depth” and the military principle of “the enemy advances, we retreat, the enemy is stationed, we disturb, the enemy is tired, we fight, and the enemy retreats, we pursue” for the anti-“encirclement and suppression”, to In the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the general policy of protracted war and the combat concept of “guerilla warfare is basically, but mobile warfare under favorable conditions is not relaxed”, and then the “Ten Military Principles” were put forward in the War of Liberation, and three major campaigns were organized. Historical choices have created a miracle of war in which the weak overcome the strong. Scientific and accurate military strategy is the greatest chance of winning. In the past, our army was able to defeat powerful enemies with backward weapons and equipment. It is very important to formulate and implement correct military strategic guidance and flexible strategies and tactics. What war to fight and how to fight are the core questions that need to be answered in military strategic guidance. President Xi pointed out that in the spirit of being responsible to history and the country and the nation, we should strengthen research and planning on war issues, and strive to improve the level of war guidance.

Knowledge link

Comrade Mao Zedong on “Swimming of War”

▶The stage for military strategists’ activities is built on the objective material conditions, but with this stage, military strategists can direct many lively, powerful and majestic dramas.

▶We do not allow any Red Army commander to become a rambunctious and reckless family; we must advocate that every Red Army commander become a brave and wise hero, not only with overwhelming courage, but also with the ability to control the changes and development of the entire war. ability. Commanders swim in the sea of ​​war, they do not sink themselves, but make themselves determined and step-by-step to reach the other shore. The law that guides war is the swimming of war.

“Soldiers are impermanent, and water is impermanent.” The vitality of military strategic guidance lies in changing and changing with the times. The strategic goal of our party and country is to realize the “two centenary goals” and realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This is the fundamental point of view that must be firmly grasped in the innovation and development of military strategic guidance. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, President Xi has focused on the new requirements of the national development strategy and security strategy, kept pace with the times and innovated military strategic guidance, led the formulation of military strategic guidelines for the new era, gradually built a new era military strategy system, and coordinated all directions and fields. Prepared for military struggles, effectively responded to emergencies in various strategic directions, and led the entire army with firm will, flexible strategic strategies, and powerful military operations, withstood the test of complex situations and severe struggles, and maintained the overall national strategic stability. At present, the international situation and my country’s security environment have undergone profound changes, the missions and tasks of our army have been continuously expanded, and the construction, reform and preparation of the military have made great progress. Stand up, put up the baton of war preparations and fights, and uphold the responsibility for preparing for wars and wars, and promote a great strengthening of the preparations for military struggles.

22. Why adhere to the strategic thinking of active defense?

In July 2019, the white paper “China‘s National Defense in the New Era” was published. This is the first comprehensive national defense white paper published since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The white paper solemnly declares that China will unswervingly pursue a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, and will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence. The strategic thought of active defense is the conclusion drawn by the Communist Party of China by summarizing historical experience and scientifically judging the reality and the future.

Knowledge link

Six Highlights of the White Paper “China’s National Defense in the New Era”

▶For the first time, China’s defensive national defense policy system in the new era has been constructed.

▶ For the first time, the mission and tasks of the “four strategic supports” of the army in the new era were officially disclosed.

▶For the first time, “never seek hegemony, never expand, and never seek sphere of influence” is a distinctive feature of China’s national defense in the new era.

▶For the first time, serving to build a community with a shared future for mankind is an important direction for China’s national defense and military construction in the new era.

▶For the first time, a panoramic introduction to the historical achievements made in deepening the reform of national defense and the military.

▶For the first time, the gap between China’s defense spending and support needs is clarified through an international comparison of defense spending.

The strategic thought of active defense is the basic point of our Party’s military strategic thought, the general policy that our army has always adhered to, and the magic weapon for overcoming the enemy and winning. Engels pointed out: “The most effective defense is still active defense based on the offensive.” In the long-term revolutionary war practice, the People’s Army has formed a set of strategic thinking on active defense, adhered to the unity of strategic defense and offensive offensive, and insisted on The principles of defense, self-defense, and attacking others are adhered to, “If no one offends me, I will not offend others; if anyone offends me, I will offend others.” In April 1955, Comrade Mao Zedong put forward at the meeting of the Central Secretariat that the new China‘s military strategic policy is active defense. In March 1956, active defense was officially established as the national military strategy. Since then, the Central Military Commission has made several adjustments to the content of the military strategic policy of active defense in accordance with the development and changes of the national security situation, providing a fundamental basis for guiding military struggles in different periods and ensuring overall strategic stability. Should we insist on active defense in the new era? Not only to persevere, but to persevere. At the same time, we must proceed from the conditions of the times, enrich and improve the connotation of the strategic thinking of active defense, make a fuss about the word “positive”, further broaden the strategic vision, update the strategic thinking, shift the focus of guidance forward, effectively shape the situation, manage and control the crisis, contain War, win war.

Adhering to active defense in strategy is fundamentally determined by the nature of our country. According to the Marxist view of war, the proletariat is fighting a just war, so it is a defensive war. my country is a socialist country that follows the path of peaceful development, adheres to an independent foreign policy of peace, pursues a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, and will not invade other countries. As a developing country, my country has been facing the arduous task of economic construction and needs a peaceful and friendly external environment. The Chinese nation is a peace-loving nation. The pursuit of peace, harmony and harmony is deeply rooted in the spiritual world of the Chinese nation, and is deeply dissolved in the blood of the Chinese people. In January 2019, the photo exhibition “Zheng He’s Voyages to the West” was held at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. During the visit, some congressmen said that China, once the largest power in the world, has advocated peace and harmony since ancient times, and never advocated expansion and aggression. Although China had advanced navigation technology in the 15th century, it did not rely on strong ships like Western countries. Sharp guns plundered everywhere. This tells an objective fact: there is no gene in the blood of the Chinese nation to invade others and dominate the world. For more than 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, China‘s national defense construction and development have always focused on meeting the legitimate needs of its own security. It has never bullied the small, bullied the weak, or formed alliances to seek hegemony. It has never provoked any war or conflict. Occupied an inch of another country’s territory. History has and will continue to prove that China will never pursue hegemony and “a strong country must hegemony”. No matter how China‘s national and military power develops, it will not pose a threat to other countries. As President Xi declared to the world, “China‘s lion has woken up, but this is a peaceful, amiable and civilized lion”.

Adhering to the strategic thinking of active defense will help us occupy the moral high ground, take the initiative in politics and diplomacy, use force to stop wars, and ensure the peaceful development of the country. “Though a country is big, warlikeness will surely perish.” Throughout the history of the world, anyone who pursues a military strategy with expansion and hegemony as its fundamental goal and relies on force to invade and expand abroad will ultimately fail. After the founding of the People’s Republic of China, we adhered to the strategic thinking of active defense, always occupied the commanding heights of international morality, and maintained political and strategic initiative. We are committed to handling territorial issues and maritime delimitation disputes through negotiation and consultation. We have completely resolved land boundary issues with 12 of the 14 neighboring countries, opening up a new path for peaceful settlement of historical issues and international disputes between countries. Even when territorial sovereignty is violated and self-defense is forced to counterattack, it is compelled to do so when all peaceful means have been exhausted, and it is limited. We uphold the concept of great harmony in the world, promote the building of a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation, and actively promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, which has created favorable external conditions for my country’s development, and enabled my country to continue to have international influence, appeal, and shaping power. Strengthen and stand in the forest of the world‘s nations with a more high-spirited attitude.