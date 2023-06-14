The strategy with which Netflix plans to compete with Star and Disney

Netflix is ​​one of the most viewed digital platforms in the world and currently has more than 232.5 million subscribers. For this reason, the digital application aims to adapt to the technology that is currently being experienced and to fit the needs of its customers.

As an innovative strategyNetflix will take a big leap in the dissemination of sports content in order to increase its number of subscribers, and the broadcast of a golf tournament with great celebrities could be the starting point for this new initiative on the digital platform.

Netflix is ​​negotiating the broadcast of a golf championship that will take place in Las Vegas, next autumn in which professional golfers and Formula 1 drivers would participate.

On this occasion, The Netflix streaming platform will be the first game of live sports broadcasts, in addition, it will feature great protagonists of the well-known series “Full Swing” and “Drive to Survive”, that followed the careers of professional golfers and Formula 1 drivers during the 2022 season.

It should be remembered that, Disney’s platform already has specialized services from other sports media such as ESPN. However, Netflix has kept out of diffusing this content, because it demands a high cost in the purchase of broadcast rights.

“We haven’t seen a profitable way to broadcast major sports… We’re not against doing it, we’re just for the profit,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said.

This golf tournament that Netflix would provide would give subscribers the chance to experiment with all sports programming and consolidate the streaming platform’s interest in boosting the subscriber rate, without making such a high investment that the acquisition of the rights of one of the major sports leagues would entail.

It is that Netflix would benefit greatly, Well, in terms of advertising, the platform would offer subscription plans at a reduced price, even more than last year.

However, the streaming platform had previously experimented with the live broadcast of entertainment events, a kind of comedy with the renowned Hollywood actor Chris Rock, but the platform failed with the broadcast of his reality show “Love Is Blind” a show that sought single people to “Match”.

It is that in recent weeks the Netflix digital platform has undergone several modifications in its operating system, as it was with the recent update on the control of shared passwords.

“Netflix continues to lead the streaming market and entered 8,162 million dollars in the first quarter of 2023, 3.7% more than in the same period in 2022”, reported the EFE news agency.