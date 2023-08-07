The Street Soccer World Cup began in Corocito

Julian Andres Santa

The streets of the Corocito neighborhood of Pereira see the development of a new version of the amateur tournament known as Mundialito de Fútbol Callejero, which in 2023 will celebrate its 35th anniversary after its foundation in 1988. The cup, in honor of the memory of Juan Diego Buitrago Jiménez , brings together six teams with a very special objective, to continue changing the image of their neighborhood and working in a social sense through the sport they love so much.

A very special date

Rodrigo Buitrago Cardenas, a sports psychologist and recognized for working to bring sports and entertainment to these communes of the city, explains: “This important event has served to stabilize the social and security issue, and we have also managed to integrate all the children, young people and families for through street soccer, which is one of the great traditions of Pereira”.

Nonprofit

“Pereira in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, people played a lot of soccer in the street with stones and that has evolved. We are 35 years old and it is still a free tournament, a non-profit tournament but one that has allowed people to create spaces for integration, meeting and above all that all the boys have dedicated themselves to doing good, studying and working ”.

Change the image of the neighborhood

“Through this tournament, the image of the neighborhood and the environment have been changed and that has been the greatest contribution that we can provide through social sports,” said Rodrigo Buitrago, director of the Corocito Street Soccer World Cup.

participating teams

Group A

Colombia. The Famous 9 Corocyte

Brazil. The 10 Corocyte

Senegal. Venezuelan community Corocito

Group B

Argentina. Corocito Youth

France. Corocito 2011

Spain. The 8 Corocyte

