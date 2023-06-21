The streets of the center without authority

The sidewalks of the busy pedestrian crossing of Parque Berrio are full of holes that, at the same time, harbor the accumulation of residual water, garbage and urine, causing bad odors and even accidents among people who pass through the area today.

Could it be that the Medellín Mayor’s Office does not travel through this territory and has not yet seen these sidewalks?

