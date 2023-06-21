Home » The streets of the center without authority
News

The streets of the center without authority

by admin
The streets of the center without authority

The sidewalks of the busy pedestrian crossing of Parque Berrio are full of holes that, at the same time, harbor the accumulation of residual water, garbage and urine, causing bad odors and even accidents among people who pass through the area today.

Could it be that the Medellín Mayor’s Office does not travel through this territory and has not yet seen these sidewalks?

It may also interest you: There are subsidies waiting for families who want to have their own home, so you can access them

The entry The streets of the center without authority was first published in Centrópolis.

See also  In memory of the heroic sacrifices to the loyal souls, the present, the past, the past, and the past, Shaanxi Province carried out various activities to commemorate the heroes during the Qingming Festival

You may also like

Storms in Carinthia and Styria

Integration of the plural councils will not have...

Fire in a warehouse in Virginia

According to the DWD, storms are threatening again...

VIDEOS | They capture a subject who shot...

Butcher attacked a dog that entered his premises

Kaczynski re-enters government – ​​DW – June 21,...

New York receives about 2,000 migrants every week

They capture ‘Bufeto’, the alleged leader of the...

A huge explosion in Paris leaves at least...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy