News from New Hainan Client, Nanhai.com, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily on February 16 (Reporter Yao Hao) A few days ago, the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team successfully completed the search and rescue mission together with the national Blue Sky Rescue Team. The rest photos during the soil period, one by one of the “worried” moments and heart-warming moments, let us see the hardships on the front line and the expression of true feelings.

On the way to rescue, we simply stayed overnight in a corner of the airport.Photo courtesy of Blue Sky Rescue Team

In the “base camp” of the Blue Sky Rescue Team in the quake area, everyone sleeps in tents every night.Photo courtesy of Blue Sky Rescue Team

Take a short break.Photo courtesy of Blue Sky Rescue Team

Easy meal in earthquake zone.Photo courtesy of Blue Sky Rescue Team

After the search and rescue mission, I hugged and bid farewell to the local people and staff.Photo courtesy of Blue Sky Rescue Team

Hugging with teammates after the search and rescue mission.Photo courtesy of Blue Sky Rescue Team

Hainan Power Thousands of Miles to the Rescue｜Hainan Blue Sky Rescue Team rushed to the aid of Turkey, and 7 members will return to China on February 19

News from New Hainan Client, Nanhai.com, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily on February 16 (Reporter Yao Hao) A few days ago, the first, second, and third echelons of my country’s Blue Sky Rescue Team to Turkey have all arrived in Istanbul to gather and rest, and 7 members from Hainan are among them . The reporter learned that their return time has been determined to fly to Guangzhou Baiyun Airport in the early morning of February 19th, Beijing time. The arrival time is about 12:30 on the same day, and the return time of the Hainan team is to be determined.

A group photo of some members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team.Photo courtesy of Blue Sky Rescue Team

A group photo of some members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team.Photo courtesy of Blue Sky Rescue Team

















