Bologna – La positive dynamics of the regional economy in the two-year period 2021-22 which made it possible to recover the pre-pandemic level of real GDP.

Il progress performed by the regional system with respect to early school leaving (9.9%) and NEETyoung people who do not study and do not work, who went down last year to 15,1% of the population aged 15-29, with the aim of bringing them under 10% as well.

Il fight against inequalities territorial, social, gender and generational, which the 2020 crisis has exacerbated, with recent data – including that on the population in conditions of risk of poverty or social exclusion which has dropped to11,2% – which, in general, show a maintenance of the regional system.

It’s still, the attractiveness of Emilia-Romagna: the latest Istat data show an overall improvement in the regional labor market for 2022, with the unemployment at 5% and employment on the rise, even if not yet sufficient to bring the fundamental indicators back to pre-pandemic levels; And regional exports reached 84.1 billion euros at current values, the 13.5% of the Italian oneplacing Emilia-Romagna once again at the top of the national rankings.

These are some data from the monitoring discussed at the table Pact for Work and Climate met last week in the Region to share a first report of the Pact itself, signed in December 2020 by the Region with all the social partners.

The numbers were presented by the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Giunta, David Baruffithe President of the Region was present, Stefano Bonaccinithe vice president, Irene Prioloand the councilors for economic development, Vincenzo Collaand to the Budget, Paolo Calvino.

Opportunity to take stock not only on monitoring of the main indicators of positioning of the territory, but also for an organic assessment of the work of the table of signatories in these two years, share an accurate survey of the actions and resources referring to 2021. As well as the financial levers available to achieve shared goals, between European funds, over 3 billion euros, and PNRR resources, currently already equal to 6.8 billion. All for an investment plan that currently amounts to almost 20 billion euros.

Starting from the subscription that took place on December 14, 2020, the Table met 18 times. All the main regional programming documents, the sectoral planning, but also some laws, such as the one for the attraction, permanence and enhancement of highly specialized young talents in Emilia-Romagna, were the object of discussion and sharing. And above all, important chords operational on topics considered strategic. Among these, during 2021 the Pact for simplification e In the 2022 il Covenant dedicated to the protection of health and safety at work. Finally, a third focus dedicated to social workwith the aim of “generating social innovationpromote new employment and develop further synergies with the Third sector, qualifying the social work and enhancing their planning and ability to take initiative”.

In 2021 the Pact for Work and for the Climate has generated 341 shares, with a financial impact of 2.729,1 million euros planned, 2.597,7 million euros allocated e 1.901,06 million euros pledged. From the data it emerges that the choices made togethersigned under the Pact, and the method of sharing and comparison that distinguish it, have directed the entire programming of activities in the Region. This is certified by the data from the integrated reporting of the main regional strategic documents, which since 2022 has been monitoring not only the Pact but also the Document of regional economy and finance (DEFR) and the Regional Strategy Agenda 2030 for the Sustainable Development.

A experimentation which binds the Region a to qualify the strategic reporting of the Entity towards the signatories and theLegislative assemblyas well as facilitating the knowledge of what is put on the field.

“The entire regional institutional, knowledge, social and economic system,” the president said Bonaccini– demonstrates once again the ability to work together towards common and shared goals through the Pact for Work and the Climate: sustainable growth, innovation and research, new and good occupation.”

According to the president of the Region, the goal is to continue investing in work and in social protection networks. And to do this, the measures necessary to make investments capable of having an impact on the economy and, in general, on the life of citizens and communities have been shared. This is to support the entire Emilia-Romagna system in a moment of great difficulty common to all, due to the energy and inflationary consequences of the war in Ukraine, after more than two years of pandemic.

“We must support growth and fight inequalities- he concluded Bonaccini– accelerating the transformation of the economy and society in a perspective of sustainability”.

Barbara Musiani

Attached: data on the main indicators of the Pact