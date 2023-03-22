Web Desk: The strike of teachers and employees in University of Peshawar has started to take a long time. Giant Action Committee sit-in is going on in front of the administration block in which hundreds of employees are participating. Examinations were also affected, however, both the management and the protesting employees are not showing flexibility regarding the negotiations, while the governor and the provincial government have also kept a tight lid on the protest.

Due to which there is fear that the strike will be prolonged, due to the boycott of teaching matters, valuable time of the students is also being lost, while due to the closure of the library, the further studies of the students also started to be affected and already during the corona epidemic, the valuable time of the students has been lost. There is an uncertain situation in the university due to the strike, which not only the students but also their parents are worried and the reputation of the historical university is also affected.