The Stromboli disaster, the islanders had foreseen it a month in advance

The Stromboli disaster, the islanders had foreseen it a month in advance

On 25 July, two months after the fire started on the set of the TV drama “Civil Protection” which destroyed 80% of the island’s vegetation, the inhabitants of Stromboli looking at the naked sides of the volcano denounced: “It was necessary to clean up the streams , cleaning the burnt remains of the trees, replanting, nothing was done. At the first heavy rain our homes, our activities will be invaded by mud. It will be another catastrophe ”. Complaints that are now being examined by the Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is assessing any responsibility for the flood of 12 August. ARTICLE Stromboli, the Region declares a state of emergency: 10 million in damages
by Leonardo Utano

