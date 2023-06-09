The strongest bird of prey in the world can be seen in the Walsrode Bird Park | > – News

Status: 06/09/2023 10:58 a.m The harpy is the strongest bird of prey in the world. Their homeland is the tropical forests of Central and South America. Since Thursday she can be seen in the Vogelpark Walsrode.

by Barbara Kreuzer

The impressive newcomer definitely belongs in the Weltvogelpark in Heidekreis, said its zoological director, Andreas Frei. For about three years he prepared the move of the harpy to Walsrode. After another four weeks in quarantine, the harpy should now move into its new aviary. For this, Andreas Frei and animal keeper Harald Zinke have to catch the imposing bird this Thursday morning. Harpies are feared mainly because of their powerful fangs. In her homeland, the tropical forests of Central and South America, she hunts monkeys and sloths. Their prey is pierced with ten centimeter long claws and tremendous force.

Bird of prey also dangerous for humans

This is the reason why the animal keeper and the harpy are not actually in their cage together: the mighty birds are also dangerous for humans. “If I send someone in there who isn’t sure, the bird would get it immediately,” says veterinarian Andreas Frei at the quarantine station. “Then it would also be potentially dangerous for the animal keeper.” Once the mighty bird flies towards Harald Zinke, and the men grab it. Zinke has been working as an animal keeper in Walsrode for more than 40 years. When the harpy sits in the wooden box, he raises his hands: All fingers are still on.

Impressive size: wingspan of up to two meters

The new resident of Weltvogelparks is four years old and already weighs seven kilograms. Harpies are known for their impressive size: With a wingspan of up to two meters, they are among the largest birds of prey in the world. Females reach a weight of up to nine kilograms – males only about half. A magnificent, soft plumage is also one of the characteristics of the harpy. The female in Walsrode is changing its plumage to that of an adult and sexually mature harpy eagle.

From the USA to Walsrode – A big bureaucratic effort

More than three years ago, the zoo in Dallas, USA, made the harpy available to the Walsrode Bird Park – in exchange for around 60 endangered birds that went to America from the Heidekreis. “A good exchange,” says Andreas Frei, who has since had to deal with the bureaucracy surrounding the import of the harpy. It was primarily about animal and species protection requirements, documents and permits, says the zoological director of the Weltvogelpark. Among other things, he even had to submit the CVs of his animal keepers to the American authorities. In addition, the requirements for animal diseases were tightened precisely during this period. “Animal parks outside the European Union have to be checked and then listed by the EU,” explains Frei. The Dallas Zoo was the first American zoo to be included in the European list.

Aviary with special safety precautions

In Walsrode, the animal is housed in a specially adapted enclosure in the bird of prey facility: the aviary has special safety precautions to protect the animal keepers. Weltvogelpark has already kept harpies. The young harpy should not be left alone here either: the bird park would also like to try breeding the endangered birds. However, it is still not at all foreseeable when and from where another harpy could come. Basically, only bred birds are available to the zoo, and so far there have only been about a handful of harpies in European zoos, they say.

Animal parks important for species conservation of birds

However, animal parks are important for the conservation of the birds. On the one hand, they would lose nesting sites and prey due to the clearing of the rainforest. At the same time, illegal hunting and poaching are threatening the birds, says Frei. He thinks the harpy would also raise awareness of this in Walsrode.

