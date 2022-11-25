Summary:According to the forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 26th to the 30th, there will be a cold wave in my country, and the temperature in most areas will plummet.

According to the forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 26th to the 30th, there will be a cold wave in my country, and the temperature in most areas will plummet.

Since mid-November, there has been no strong cold air affecting our country. Monitoring shows that in the past 10 days, the temperature in most parts of the country was 2 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius higher than normal in the same period, and in some areas it was 4 degrees Celsius to 6 degrees Celsius higher. Affected by this round of cold wave, the temperature in most areas will be significantly lower than normal.

According to reports, this cold wave not only affects a wide area, the temperature drops violently, and the wind is strong, but it will also be accompanied by rain and snow. It is expected that from the 26th to the 27th, the cold wave weather will first affect Xinjiang, western Gansu, and western Inner Mongolia. North wind, gust 9 to 11.

From the 28th to the 30th, the cold wave weather will move eastward and southward, and continue to affect the central and eastern regions of my country. The temperature in most of the central and eastern regions will drop by 8 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius, and the local temperature drop can reach more than 16 degrees Celsius. Most areas north of the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River will have northerly winds of magnitude 5 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 to 10.

After the cold air front, the daily minimum temperature line of 0 degrees Celsius will gradually press southward to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River to southern Guizhou, and the daily minimum temperature line of minus 10 degrees Celsius will be located in southern Liaoning, western Beijing and eastern Gansu.

In terms of rain and snow, it is expected that from the 25th to the 26th, there will be heavy snowstorms in some parts of northern Xinjiang, and there will be local heavy snowstorms; In other places, rain turned to sleet or snow successively. Hunan, eastern Hubei, central and northern Jiangxi, southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, and northern Fujian had moderate to heavy rain and local heavy rain.

Meteorological experts reminded that the temperature drops sharply and the wind is strong in most areas. The public needs to add clothes in time and take measures to keep warm. At the same time, it is necessary to prevent the adverse effects of rain and snow on traffic.

