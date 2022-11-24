

The strongest cold wave weather this year has affected local temperatures in central and eastern China, plummeting by 20°C



China News Agency, Beijing, November 24 (Reporter Chen Su) The reporter learned from the China Meteorological Administration on the 24th that at the end of November, the strongest cold wave weather this year will affect China. The temperature in most parts of China will plummet, and the local temperature will drop by more than 20 degrees Celsius. .

Since mid-November, there has been no strong cold air affecting China. Meteorological data monitoring shows that in the past 10 days, the temperature in most parts of China was 2°C to 4°C higher than normal in the same period, and in some areas it was 4°C to 6°C higher.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that from the 26th to the 30th, a cold wave will sweep across China, and the temperature in most areas will plummet. After the cold wave is affected, the temperature in most areas will turn significantly lower than normal, and the weather will be cold.

From the 26th to the 27th, the cold wave weather will first affect Xinjiang, western Gansu, and western Inner Mongolia. The temperature in most areas will drop by 10°C to 18°C, and the local temperature will drop by more than 20°C. There will be northerly winds of magnitude 6 to 8 in the above areas , Gusts of magnitude 9 to 11, the wind force at the mountain pass in Xinjiang can reach magnitude 12 to 13, and some areas will be accompanied by sand and dust weather.

From the 28th to the 30th, the cold wave weather will move eastward and southward, and continue to affect the central and eastern regions of China. There are northerly winds of magnitude 5 to 7, and gusts of magnitude 8 to 10; winds in the eastern sea area are of magnitude 7 to 8, and gusts of magnitude 9 to 11.

After the cold air front, the daily minimum temperature line of 0°C will gradually move southward to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River to southern Guizhou, and the daily minimum temperature line of -10°C will be located in southern Liaoning, western Beijing to eastern Gansu.

In terms of precipitation, it is expected that from the 25th to the 26th, some areas in northern Xinjiang will experience heavy snowstorms and local heavy snowstorms. From the 27th to the 30th, the eastern part of Northwest China, parts of North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places successively experienced rain and sleet or snowfall. Hunan, eastern Hubei, central and northern Jiangxi, southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, There are moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in Shanghai, Zhejiang, and northern Fujian.

Meteorological experts said that this cold wave will not only affect a wide area, the temperature will drop sharply, and the wind will be strong, and it will also be accompanied by rain and snow. The public needs to pay attention to weather changes in advance, add clothes in time, take measures to keep warm, pay attention to human health, stay away from temporary structures when going out, and prevent falling objects from heights. In addition, it is necessary to prevent the adverse effects of rain and snow on traffic travel, especially the public in northern regions need to prevent the adverse effects of rain and snow, road snow, icing, low visibility, and slippery roads. (Finish)

