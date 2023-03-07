Sudani Net:

The National Center for Kidney Diseases and Surgery revealed the success of the first operation to remove a kidney in Sudan through a laparoscopy device on Monday at Dr. Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim.

The Minister of Health affirmed the interest in the programs that provide free services within the free treatment package, as well as the provision of distinguished medical services and the training of working medical personnel.

He pointed out that the program is very advanced in performing kidney operations and is one of the most successful programs that contribute effectively to the localization of kidney disease treatment in the country.

Stressing the Ministry’s commitment to implementing all plans, strategies, research and scientific studies due to their importance in developing health services and exploiting available resources in a satisfactory manner and keeping pace with the world‘s development.

The minister promised to facilitate all obstacles and follow up on providing supply and funding for kidney centers. During his visit to Dr. Salma Center for Kidney Diseases and Surgeons, he confirmed the progress of work, overcoming obstacles facing health institutions and facilities, and assured the role of workers in the stability and continuity of dialysis sessions for patients despite the circumstances.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)