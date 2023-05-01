The successful career surrounding Wendy Corzo, the new Queen of the Vallenato Festival 2023

From her childhood, accordion player Wendy Paola Corzo Carmona, 23, knew that her life would revolve around Vallenato music. Her interest arose in the bowels of the Kankuamo people, an indigenous reservation located between the corregimientos of Atánquez, La Mina and Guatapurí, belonging to Valledupar, where she began to learn and play the accordion.

His first mentor was a friend. He then entered to take classes at the ‘Turco Gil’ academy, where most kings are prepared. Along with the academy, he managed to travel and promote Vallenato music in countries like Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Scotland and England.

REIGNS

Trials and years allowed him to improve his digitization skills. When she felt ready, Wendy Paola Corzo began a spree of participation in different cultural competitions, achieving good results.

She managed to be youth queen at the Vallenato Indio Tayrona Festival, amateur vice queen at the Tierra del Cachaquito Festival, child queen at the Voces y Canciones Festival, and queen at the Vallenato Femenino Encounter, Evafe, in 2017.

During his tour he also participated with musical groups, such as ‘La voz dulce del vallenato’, with which he won the Congo de oro at the Vallenato Encounter.

PERSEVERANCE

With several medals on his chest, he envisioned himself participating in the Vallenato Legend Festival, the greatest dream of all accordion lovers. But meeting that goal was not easy: after three attempts, on Saturday, April 29, she was elected queen.

“I’m happy, finally. Everything is in God’s time. Thanks to everyone for your support. Valledupar here you have your queen, ”she said. Winning was not only a source of pride for his entire family, but also for the Kankuama ethnic group in the region where she grew up.

Corzo Carmona’s talent, accompanied by unwavering persistence, were essential to achieve the title of Reina Vallenata. In 2019 she participated in the category and came in second place; in 2020 she played in the final and in 2022 she returned to second place.

The ‘defeats’ served Wendy Corzo to improve digitization and achieve musical projects. She is currently the accordion player for the ‘Musas del Vallenato’, with whom she has toured Ecuador. She also plays with Alex Teherán, son of Patricia Teherán.