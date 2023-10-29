The Successful Launch Test of Pakistan’s Medium-Range Ballistic Missile Hatf-V / Ghauri-I

Pakistan Successfully Tests Hatf-V / Ghauri-I Ballistic Missile, Strengthening Deterrence Capabilities

Islamabad, Pakistan – In a recent announcement through social media, the Pakistan Armed Forces confirmed the successful launch test of its medium-range ballistic missile, the Hatf-V / Ghauri-I. The purpose of the test was to assess the operational and technical preparedness of the Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC), which operates the country’s unconventional surface-based ballistic and cruise missiles, some of which are equipped with nuclear warheads as part of Pakistan’s deterrence capabilities.

The development of the Ghauri-I missile was reportedly influenced by North Korea’s Rodong-1 missile, which bears resemblance to the Soviet Scud missile. The Ghauri-I had its inaugural test in 1998 and entered service in 2003. It was later designated as “Hatf-V,” and Pakistan conducted another test of the Ghauri-I in 2015.

Pakistan’s continuous efforts toward enhancing its missile capabilities have led to the development of the Ghauri-II/Hatf-VA, a mobile, medium-range liquid fuel ballistic missile. This upgraded version of the original Hatf-5 features lighter aluminum alloy construction and improved propellants, allowing for a longer range of at least 1,800 kilometers.

The Ghauri missile, being able to carry a maximum payload of 700 kilograms, possesses both conventional and nuclear warhead capabilities. Its strategic significance is closely linked to the ongoing conflict with India. With a range of 1,250 to 1,500 kilometers and a single-stage liquid propellant system, the missile measures 15.9 meters in length and weighs 15,850 kilograms. However, its reliance on external vehicles for mobilization and refueling makes it susceptible to detection by enemy aviation or satellites during deployment.

In light of these vulnerabilities, Pakistan has gradually replaced the Ghauri missile system with more advanced alternatives like the solid-fuel surface ballistic missiles known as Shaheen, as reported by Defense News. Additionally, the Pakistan Armed Forces recently conducted a successful test of the new Ababeel ballistic missile.

The successful launch of the Hatf-V / Ghauri-I missile reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its deterrence capabilities while ensuring its national security interests. This achievement marks another milestone in Pakistan’s pursuit of a comprehensive and reliable strategic missile arsenal.

Share this: Facebook

X

