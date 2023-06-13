Home » The succession game between the children for the shares in Mediaset, Mondadori and Mediolanum From FinanciaLounge
The succession game between the children for the shares in Mediaset, Mondadori and Mediolanum From FinanciaLounge

The succession game between the children for the shares in Mediaset, Mondadori and Mediolanum From FinanciaLounge

©Reuters. The succession game between the children for the shares in Mediaset, Mondadori and Mediolanum

The death of the founder of Fininvest opens up the scenario relating to the succession of listed companies. Silvio Berlusconi owned 61% of the family holding. Meanwhile in Piazza Affari the title Mfe (ex Mediaset (BIT:)) sale del 3%

Silvio Berlusconi was above all a great entrepreneur, a man who founded a real empire, inaugurating one of the most important industrial dynasties in Italy. Berlusconi’s death inevitably opens up a scenario to be explored on the succession between the five children born from the two marriages. Not surprisingly, precisely in view of changes in the corporate structures of the three most important listed companies in which it is present Fininvest – the holding company of the Berlusconi family – in Piazza Affari the Mediaset stock is up by more than 3%.

THE COMPOSITION OF FININVEST

The family holding company, as mentioned, is Fininvest. But in turn there are 7 holding companies that hold shares in Fininvest. Four of these were headed by Silvio Berlusconi, which de facto controlled 61% of Fininvest, one respectively in Marina and Piersilvio (each with 7.65% of Fininvest) plus a holding company held equally by Berlusconi’s other three children, which in total has 21.4 % of Fininvest. In turn, Fininvest owns 30% of Banca Mediolanum (BIT:), 48.6% of MediaForEurope (formerly Mediaset) and 53.3% of Mondadori (BIT:)…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

