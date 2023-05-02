The Sudanese army carries out intensive air strikes on the headquarters of the Rapid Support militia in Khartoum

Sudani Net:

Sources and eyewitnesses said, on Monday, that the Sudanese army carried out intense air raids targeting the areas where the Rapid Support militia is stationed in Khartoum.

Eyewitnesses told Sky News Arabia that the aerial bombardment focused on the vicinity of the palace, the General Command, and Obaid Khatim Street in Khartoum.

Sources also indicated that “the firing of ground-based anti-aircraft missiles continued in the Kafouri neighborhoods in Khartoum North, the vicinity of Al-Qiyadah, the Buri neighborhood, and Riyadh.”

