Home » The Sudanese army carries out intensive air strikes on the headquarters of the Rapid Support militia in Khartoum
News

The Sudanese army carries out intensive air strikes on the headquarters of the Rapid Support militia in Khartoum

by admin
The Sudanese army carries out intensive air strikes on the headquarters of the Rapid Support militia in Khartoum

Sudani Net:

Sources and eyewitnesses said, on Monday, that the Sudanese army carried out intense air raids targeting the areas where the Rapid Support militia is stationed in Khartoum.

Eyewitnesses told Sky News Arabia that the aerial bombardment focused on the vicinity of the palace, the General Command, and Obaid Khatim Street in Khartoum.

Sources also indicated that “the firing of ground-based anti-aircraft missiles continued in the Kafouri neighborhoods in Khartoum North, the vicinity of Al-Qiyadah, the Buri neighborhood, and Riyadh.”

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Popular Congress: Freedom and Change does not want elections

You may also like

Where the interests of the country and the...

Photovoltaic: landscape authorization effective in 45 days if...

UFOA-B U-20 preparations: the ladies’ hawks end their...

Maluma, awarded for using music for a positive...

Ukraine: Lega ER councilor signs for referendum on...

Inflation is too high!Reserve Bank of Australia unexpectedly...

More than $1 billion left the wheel of...

Swimming: great numbers for the sixth City of...

After the martyrdom of Khader Adnan.. “Jihad” vowed...

Director of the IDU highlights progress of mega...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy