Sudani Net:

General Command of the Armed Forces

Sunday, April 16, 2023 AD

The Sudanese Armed Forces agree to the United Nations proposal to open safe paths for humanitarian cases, for a period of three hours, starting from four in the afternoon, provided that this does not negate their right to respond in the event of any transgressions by the rebel militia.

Office of the official spokesman for the armed forces

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)